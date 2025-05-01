Skip to main content
Power quiz #2 Flashcards

Power quiz #2
  • If a popcorn-maker transfers 250 joules of energy every second, what is its power?
    Its power is 250 watts.
  • What is the equation for power in terms of work and time?
    Power is P = W / t, where W is work and t is time.
  • What does a watt measure in the context of beauty or cosmetology equipment?
    A watt measures the rate at which electrical energy is used by equipment.
  • What is a power transmission device in the context of physics?
    A power transmission device is a mechanism that transfers energy from one place to another, such as gears, belts, or electrical circuits.
  • In what units is power consumed by a load measured?
    Power consumed by a load is measured in watts (W).
  • How do you express the power dissipated by a circuit in terms of a reference power P₀?
    The power dissipated can be expressed as a multiple or fraction of the reference power P₀, depending on the circuit configuration.
  • What is the power rating of a 1500-watt heater designed for a 120-volt outlet?
    The power rating is 1500 watts, meaning it uses 1500 joules of energy per second when operating at 120 volts.
  • How much current does a 4.1 kW electric dryer draw when connected to a 240 V line?
    Current is I = P / V = 4100 W / 240 V ≈ 17.08 A.
  • How do you find the average power created by a force in terms of the average speed of an object?
    Average power is P_avg = F × v_avg, where F is the force and v_avg is the average speed.
  • If an oil pump is drawing 44 kW, what does this mean?
    It means the pump is using or delivering energy at a rate of 44,000 joules per second.
  • Estimate the power (in watts) of a typical bread toaster.
    A typical bread toaster uses about 800 to 1500 watts of power.
  • Estimate the power usage (in watts) of a typical electric oven.
    A typical electric oven uses about 2000 to 5000 watts of power.
  • What is the maximum possible power output of a hydroelectric turbine?
    The maximum possible power output is determined by the rate at which the turbine can convert the potential energy of falling water into electrical energy, calculated as P = E / t.