Power quiz #2 Flashcards

Physics
Power quiz #2
Power quiz #2
If a popcorn-maker transfers 250 joules of energy every second, what is its power?
If a popcorn-maker transfers 250 joules of energy every second, what is its power?
Its power is 250 watts.
1/13
Terms in this set (13)
If a popcorn-maker transfers 250 joules of energy every second, what is its power?
Its power is 250 watts.
What is the equation for power in terms of work and time?
Power is P = W / t, where W is work and t is time.
What does a watt measure in the context of beauty or cosmetology equipment?
A watt measures the rate at which electrical energy is used by equipment.
What is a power transmission device in the context of physics?
A power transmission device is a mechanism that transfers energy from one place to another, such as gears, belts, or electrical circuits.
In what units is power consumed by a load measured?
Power consumed by a load is measured in watts (W).
How do you express the power dissipated by a circuit in terms of a reference power P₀?
The power dissipated can be expressed as a multiple or fraction of the reference power P₀, depending on the circuit configuration.
What is the power rating of a 1500-watt heater designed for a 120-volt outlet?
The power rating is 1500 watts, meaning it uses 1500 joules of energy per second when operating at 120 volts.
How much current does a 4.1 kW electric dryer draw when connected to a 240 V line?
Current is I = P / V = 4100 W / 240 V ≈ 17.08 A.
How do you find the average power created by a force in terms of the average speed of an object?
Average power is P_avg = F × v_avg, where F is the force and v_avg is the average speed.
If an oil pump is drawing 44 kW, what does this mean?
It means the pump is using or delivering energy at a rate of 44,000 joules per second.
Estimate the power (in watts) of a typical bread toaster.
A typical bread toaster uses about 800 to 1500 watts of power.
Estimate the power usage (in watts) of a typical electric oven.
A typical electric oven uses about 2000 to 5000 watts of power.
What is the maximum possible power output of a hydroelectric turbine?
The maximum possible power output is determined by the rate at which the turbine can convert the potential energy of falling water into electrical energy, calculated as P = E / t.