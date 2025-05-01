Resistors and Ohm's Law quiz #1 Flashcards
Ohm's law describes the relationship between which three quantities in an electric circuit?Ohm's law describes the relationship between voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R).What is the SI unit for electrical resistance?The SI unit for resistance is the ohm, symbolized by the Greek letter omega (Ω).What effect does conductor resistance have between a voltage source and a connected load?Conductor resistance causes a voltage drop between the voltage source and the connected load.What does Ohm's law state about the relationship between voltage, current, and resistance?Ohm's law states that the voltage across a conductor is equal to the product of the current through it and its resistance: V = IR.What is the formula from Ohm's law for finding the current in a circuit?The formula for current using Ohm's law is I = V / R.What is one function of a resistor in an electric circuit?A resistor limits or controls the amount of current flowing in a circuit.How can you determine the resistance of a resistor using Ohm's law if you know the voltage across it and the current through it?The resistance can be found using R = V / I.What is the relationship between current and voltage across a circuit according to Ohm's law?According to Ohm's law, current is directly proportional to voltage and inversely proportional to resistance: I = V / R.Which of the following is not an application of Ohm's law: calculating resistance, determining current, measuring capacitance, or finding voltage?Measuring capacitance is not an application of Ohm's law.State Ohm's law in terms of voltage, current, and resistance.Ohm's law states that V = IR, where V is voltage, I is current, and R is resistance.Which formula represents Ohm's law?Ohm's law is represented by the formula V = IR.Which equation expresses Ohm's law?Ohm's law is expressed as V = IR.How does resistance in a circuit affect current flow?Resistance in a circuit opposes or reduces current flow.Which of the following is not an expression of Ohm's law: V = IR, I = V/R, R = V/I, or P = IV?P = IV is not an expression of Ohm's law; it is the formula for electric power.How is the resistance of a resistor determined using color bands?The resistance of a resistor can be determined by interpreting the color bands according to a standard color code chart.Which equation is correct according to Ohm's law?According to Ohm's law, V = IR is the correct equation.How can you verify that a circuit obeys Ohm's law?A circuit obeys Ohm's law if the ratio of voltage to current remains constant, indicating a linear relationship: V = IR.Which physical quantities are related by Ohm's law?Ohm's law relates voltage, current, and resistance.According to Ohm's law, how does increasing resistance affect current if voltage is kept constant?According to Ohm's law, increasing resistance decreases the current if voltage is kept constant.How do you calculate the effective resistance of two resistors connected in series?The effective resistance of two resistors in series is the sum of their resistances: R_total = R1 + R2.What is true about the current through resistors connected in series?The current through resistors connected in series is the same through each resistor.According to Ohm's law, it takes 1 volt to push 1 ampere through how many ohms of resistance?According to Ohm's law, it takes 1 volt to push 1 ampere through 1 ohm of resistance.Which equation correctly relates the current to the voltage in a simple circuit according to Ohm's law?The current is given by I = V / R.In Ohm's law, what does the variable 'I' stand for, and what is its unit?In Ohm's law, 'I' stands for electric current, and its unit is the ampere (A).What happens when three different resistors are connected in series to a battery?When three different resistors are connected in series to a battery, the total resistance is the sum of the individual resistances, and the same current flows through each resistor.