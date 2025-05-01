Resistors and Ohm's Law quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Resistors and Ohm's Law quiz #1

Resistors and Ohm's Law quiz #1
  • Ohm's law describes the relationship between which three quantities in an electric circuit?
    Ohm's law describes the relationship between voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R).
  • What is the SI unit for electrical resistance?
    The SI unit for resistance is the ohm, symbolized by the Greek letter omega (Ω).
  • What effect does conductor resistance have between a voltage source and a connected load?
    Conductor resistance causes a voltage drop between the voltage source and the connected load.
  • What does Ohm's law state about the relationship between voltage, current, and resistance?
    Ohm's law states that the voltage across a conductor is equal to the product of the current through it and its resistance: V = IR.
  • What is the formula from Ohm's law for finding the current in a circuit?
    The formula for current using Ohm's law is I = V / R.
  • What is one function of a resistor in an electric circuit?
    A resistor limits or controls the amount of current flowing in a circuit.
  • How can you determine the resistance of a resistor using Ohm's law if you know the voltage across it and the current through it?
    The resistance can be found using R = V / I.
  • What is the relationship between current and voltage across a circuit according to Ohm's law?
    According to Ohm's law, current is directly proportional to voltage and inversely proportional to resistance: I = V / R.
  • Which of the following is not an application of Ohm's law: calculating resistance, determining current, measuring capacitance, or finding voltage?
    Measuring capacitance is not an application of Ohm's law.
  • State Ohm's law in terms of voltage, current, and resistance.
    Ohm's law states that V = IR, where V is voltage, I is current, and R is resistance.
  • Which formula represents Ohm's law?
    Ohm's law is represented by the formula V = IR.
  • Which equation expresses Ohm's law?
    Ohm's law is expressed as V = IR.
  • How does resistance in a circuit affect current flow?
    Resistance in a circuit opposes or reduces current flow.
  • Which of the following is not an expression of Ohm's law: V = IR, I = V/R, R = V/I, or P = IV?
    P = IV is not an expression of Ohm's law; it is the formula for electric power.
  • How is the resistance of a resistor determined using color bands?
    The resistance of a resistor can be determined by interpreting the color bands according to a standard color code chart.
  • Which equation is correct according to Ohm's law?
    According to Ohm's law, V = IR is the correct equation.
  • How can you verify that a circuit obeys Ohm's law?
    A circuit obeys Ohm's law if the ratio of voltage to current remains constant, indicating a linear relationship: V = IR.
  • Which physical quantities are related by Ohm's law?
    Ohm's law relates voltage, current, and resistance.
  • According to Ohm's law, how does increasing resistance affect current if voltage is kept constant?
    According to Ohm's law, increasing resistance decreases the current if voltage is kept constant.
  • How do you calculate the effective resistance of two resistors connected in series?
    The effective resistance of two resistors in series is the sum of their resistances: R_total = R1 + R2.
  • What is true about the current through resistors connected in series?
    The current through resistors connected in series is the same through each resistor.
  • According to Ohm's law, it takes 1 volt to push 1 ampere through how many ohms of resistance?
    According to Ohm's law, it takes 1 volt to push 1 ampere through 1 ohm of resistance.
  • Which equation correctly relates the current to the voltage in a simple circuit according to Ohm's law?
    The current is given by I = V / R.
  • In Ohm's law, what does the variable 'I' stand for, and what is its unit?
    In Ohm's law, 'I' stands for electric current, and its unit is the ampere (A).
  • What happens when three different resistors are connected in series to a battery?
    When three different resistors are connected in series to a battery, the total resistance is the sum of the individual resistances, and the same current flows through each resistor.