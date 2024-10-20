Review: Center of Mass definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Center of Mass A point representing the average position of the mass distribution in a system of objects.

Mass Distribution The arrangement of mass within a system, affecting the center of mass location.

Balanced System A system where masses are evenly distributed, placing the center of mass centrally.

Unbalanced System A system where masses are unevenly distributed, shifting the center of mass towards heavier masses.

X-axis The horizontal axis in a coordinate system, used to determine the horizontal position of the center of mass.

Y-axis The vertical axis in a coordinate system, used to determine the vertical position of the center of mass.

Coordinate System A system that uses numbers to represent a point's position in space, such as x and y coordinates.

Gravitational Field A region of space around a mass where another mass experiences a force of gravity.

Center of Gravity The point where the total weight of a body is considered to act, equivalent to the center of mass in a uniform gravitational field.

Summation The process of adding a sequence of numbers, often used in calculating the center of mass.

Equation A mathematical statement that expresses the equality of two expressions, used to calculate the center of mass.

Kilogram A unit of mass in the metric system, used to measure the mass of objects in the center of mass calculations.

Meter A unit of length in the metric system, used to measure distances in center of mass problems.

Conceptual Point An idea or principle that helps in understanding a concept, such as the equivalence of center of mass and center of gravity.