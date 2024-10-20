Review: Center of Mass definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review: Center of Mass definitions

Review: Center of Mass definitions
  • Center of Mass
    A point representing the average position of the mass distribution in a system of objects.
  • Mass Distribution
    The arrangement of mass within a system, affecting the center of mass location.
  • Balanced System
    A system where masses are evenly distributed, placing the center of mass centrally.
  • Unbalanced System
    A system where masses are unevenly distributed, shifting the center of mass towards heavier masses.
  • X-axis
    The horizontal axis in a coordinate system, used to determine the horizontal position of the center of mass.
  • Y-axis
    The vertical axis in a coordinate system, used to determine the vertical position of the center of mass.
  • Coordinate System
    A system that uses numbers to represent a point's position in space, such as x and y coordinates.
  • Gravitational Field
    A region of space around a mass where another mass experiences a force of gravity.
  • Center of Gravity
    The point where the total weight of a body is considered to act, equivalent to the center of mass in a uniform gravitational field.
  • Summation
    The process of adding a sequence of numbers, often used in calculating the center of mass.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that expresses the equality of two expressions, used to calculate the center of mass.
  • Kilogram
    A unit of mass in the metric system, used to measure the mass of objects in the center of mass calculations.
  • Meter
    A unit of length in the metric system, used to measure distances in center of mass problems.
  • Conceptual Point
    An idea or principle that helps in understanding a concept, such as the equivalence of center of mass and center of gravity.
  • Two-dimensional Plane
    A flat surface extending in two dimensions, where objects can be placed to determine the center of mass.