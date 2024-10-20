Review: Center of Mass definitions Flashcards
Back
Review: Center of Mass definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Center of MassA point representing the average position of the mass distribution in a system of objects.
- Mass DistributionThe arrangement of mass within a system, affecting the center of mass location.
- Balanced SystemA system where masses are evenly distributed, placing the center of mass centrally.
- Unbalanced SystemA system where masses are unevenly distributed, shifting the center of mass towards heavier masses.
- X-axisThe horizontal axis in a coordinate system, used to determine the horizontal position of the center of mass.
- Y-axisThe vertical axis in a coordinate system, used to determine the vertical position of the center of mass.
- Coordinate SystemA system that uses numbers to represent a point's position in space, such as x and y coordinates.
- Gravitational FieldA region of space around a mass where another mass experiences a force of gravity.
- Center of GravityThe point where the total weight of a body is considered to act, equivalent to the center of mass in a uniform gravitational field.
- SummationThe process of adding a sequence of numbers, often used in calculating the center of mass.
- EquationA mathematical statement that expresses the equality of two expressions, used to calculate the center of mass.
- KilogramA unit of mass in the metric system, used to measure the mass of objects in the center of mass calculations.
- MeterA unit of length in the metric system, used to measure distances in center of mass problems.
- Conceptual PointAn idea or principle that helps in understanding a concept, such as the equivalence of center of mass and center of gravity.
- Two-dimensional PlaneA flat surface extending in two dimensions, where objects can be placed to determine the center of mass.