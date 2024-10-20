Skip to main content
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs definitions Flashcards

Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs definitions
  • Equilibrium Position
    The point where the spring's restoring force balances the gravitational force on the mass.
  • Restoring Force
    The force exerted by a spring to return to its equilibrium position.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force acting downward on the mass due to gravity.
  • Spring Constant
    A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted as K, calculated using the equilibrium condition.
  • Amplitude
    The additional displacement from equilibrium, representing the maximum extent of oscillation.
  • Oscillation
    The repetitive up and down motion of the mass-spring system around the equilibrium position.
  • Equilibrium Extension
    The additional length the spring stretches due to the attached mass, denoted as ΔL.
  • Mass-Spring System
    A system consisting of a mass attached to a spring, exhibiting oscillatory motion.
  • Maximum Height
    The highest point reached by the mass during oscillation, measured from the ceiling.
  • Original Length
    The initial length of the spring before any mass is attached.
  • Deformation
    The change in length of the spring from its original length due to an applied force.
  • Vertical System
    A mass-spring system oriented vertically, influenced by gravitational force.
  • Horizontal System
    A mass-spring system oriented horizontally, without gravitational influence on equilibrium.
  • Equilibrium Condition
    The state where the spring's force equals the gravitational force, expressed as KΔL = mg.
  • Hanging Distance
    The distance the spring stretches to reach equilibrium when a mass is attached.