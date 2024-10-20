Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs definitions Flashcards
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs definitions
- Equilibrium PositionThe point where the spring's restoring force balances the gravitational force on the mass.
- Restoring ForceThe force exerted by a spring to return to its equilibrium position.
- Gravitational ForceThe force acting downward on the mass due to gravity.
- Spring ConstantA measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted as K, calculated using the equilibrium condition.
- AmplitudeThe additional displacement from equilibrium, representing the maximum extent of oscillation.
- OscillationThe repetitive up and down motion of the mass-spring system around the equilibrium position.
- Equilibrium ExtensionThe additional length the spring stretches due to the attached mass, denoted as ΔL.
- Mass-Spring SystemA system consisting of a mass attached to a spring, exhibiting oscillatory motion.
- Maximum HeightThe highest point reached by the mass during oscillation, measured from the ceiling.
- Original LengthThe initial length of the spring before any mass is attached.
- DeformationThe change in length of the spring from its original length due to an applied force.
- Vertical SystemA mass-spring system oriented vertically, influenced by gravitational force.
- Horizontal SystemA mass-spring system oriented horizontally, without gravitational influence on equilibrium.
- Equilibrium ConditionThe state where the spring's force equals the gravitational force, expressed as KΔL = mg.
- Hanging DistanceThe distance the spring stretches to reach equilibrium when a mass is attached.