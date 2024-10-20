Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equilibrium Position The point where the spring's restoring force balances the gravitational force on the mass.

Restoring Force The force exerted by a spring to return to its equilibrium position.

Gravitational Force The force acting downward on the mass due to gravity.

Spring Constant A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted as K, calculated using the equilibrium condition.

Amplitude The additional displacement from equilibrium, representing the maximum extent of oscillation.

Oscillation The repetitive up and down motion of the mass-spring system around the equilibrium position.

Equilibrium Extension The additional length the spring stretches due to the attached mass, denoted as ΔL.

Mass-Spring System A system consisting of a mass attached to a spring, exhibiting oscillatory motion.

Maximum Height The highest point reached by the mass during oscillation, measured from the ceiling.

Original Length The initial length of the spring before any mass is attached.

Deformation The change in length of the spring from its original length due to an applied force.

Vertical System A mass-spring system oriented vertically, influenced by gravitational force.

Horizontal System A mass-spring system oriented horizontally, without gravitational influence on equilibrium.

Equilibrium Condition The state where the spring's force equals the gravitational force, expressed as KΔL = mg.