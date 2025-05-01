Static Friction quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the difference between static friction and kinetic friction?
Static friction acts on objects at rest and prevents them from starting to move, while kinetic friction acts on moving objects and opposes their motion. The coefficient of static friction is always greater than that of kinetic friction.
Why do clothes often cling together after tumbling in a clothes dryer?
Clothes cling together after tumbling in a dryer due to static electricity, which causes an electrostatic attraction between the fabrics.
Which type of friction acts on an object that is not moving?
Static friction acts on an object that is not moving.
What is the minimum possible coefficient of static friction required to prevent a bicycle from slipping on the ground?
The minimum coefficient of static friction required to prevent slipping is determined by the ratio of the maximum horizontal force to the normal force: μ_s = F_max / N, where F_max is the maximum force before slipping and N is the normal force.
Why do you get a shock when you walk across a carpet?
You get a shock when you walk across a carpet because friction between your shoes and the carpet generates static electricity, which discharges when you touch a conductor.
Which type of kinetic friction is generally more difficult to overcome: sliding or rolling?
Sliding kinetic friction is generally more difficult to overcome than rolling kinetic friction because the coefficient of sliding friction is higher.
In which direction does the static friction force act on a block being pushed but not yet moving?
The static friction force acts in the direction opposite to where the block would move if there were no friction.
What is the minimum coefficient of static friction required to prevent an object from sliding?
The minimum coefficient of static friction required to prevent sliding is μ_s = F_applied / N, where F_applied is the applied force and N is the normal force.
How do you find the coefficient of static friction between a rod and rails?
To find the coefficient of static friction between a rod and rails, use μ_s = F_s_max / N, where F_s_max is the maximum static friction force before the rod starts to move and N is the normal force exerted by the rails on the rod.
If the coefficient of static friction between a crate and the floor is μ_s = 0.5, what is the maximum static friction force that can act on the crate?
The maximum static friction force is F_s_max = μ_s × N, where μ_s = 0.5 and N is the normal force acting on the crate.