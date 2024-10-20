Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Calorimetry The science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes.

Equilibrium Temperature The final uniform temperature reached by a system after heat exchange.

Phase Change A transition of matter from one state to another, such as solid to liquid.

Latent Heat of Vaporization The heat required to convert a liquid into a vapor without temperature change.

Specific Heat The amount of heat per unit mass required to raise the temperature by one degree Celsius.

Heat Balance Equation An equation used to calculate the heat exchange between substances.

Trial and Error A problem-solving method involving testing various possibilities until a solution is found.

Copper A metal with high thermal conductivity, used in calorimetry problems.

Steam The gaseous phase of water, formed when water boils.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor.

Heat Exchange The transfer of thermal energy between substances.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, crucial in calorimetry calculations.

Temperature Change The difference in temperature as a result of heat exchange.

Diagram A visual representation used to illustrate initial and final states in calorimetry.