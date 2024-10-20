Skip to main content
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

  • Calorimetry
    The science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes.
  • Equilibrium Temperature
    The final uniform temperature reached by a system after heat exchange.
  • Phase Change
    A transition of matter from one state to another, such as solid to liquid.
  • Latent Heat of Vaporization
    The heat required to convert a liquid into a vapor without temperature change.
  • Specific Heat
    The amount of heat per unit mass required to raise the temperature by one degree Celsius.
  • Heat Balance Equation
    An equation used to calculate the heat exchange between substances.
  • Trial and Error
    A problem-solving method involving testing various possibilities until a solution is found.
  • Copper
    A metal with high thermal conductivity, used in calorimetry problems.
  • Steam
    The gaseous phase of water, formed when water boils.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor.
  • Heat Exchange
    The transfer of thermal energy between substances.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, crucial in calorimetry calculations.
  • Temperature Change
    The difference in temperature as a result of heat exchange.
  • Diagram
    A visual representation used to illustrate initial and final states in calorimetry.
  • Partial Mass
    The fraction of a substance that undergoes a phase change.