Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes definitions
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes definitions
- CalorimetryThe science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes.
- Equilibrium TemperatureThe final uniform temperature reached by a system after heat exchange.
- Phase ChangeA transition of matter from one state to another, such as solid to liquid.
- Latent Heat of VaporizationThe heat required to convert a liquid into a vapor without temperature change.
- Specific HeatThe amount of heat per unit mass required to raise the temperature by one degree Celsius.
- Heat Balance EquationAn equation used to calculate the heat exchange between substances.
- Trial and ErrorA problem-solving method involving testing various possibilities until a solution is found.
- CopperA metal with high thermal conductivity, used in calorimetry problems.
- SteamThe gaseous phase of water, formed when water boils.
- Boiling PointThe temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor.
- Heat ExchangeThe transfer of thermal energy between substances.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, crucial in calorimetry calculations.
- Temperature ChangeThe difference in temperature as a result of heat exchange.
- DiagramA visual representation used to illustrate initial and final states in calorimetry.
- Partial MassThe fraction of a substance that undergoes a phase change.