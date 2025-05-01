Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Transformers quiz #1 Flashcards

Transformers quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/21
  • What device is used to increase voltage for transmission over long distances?
    A step-up transformer is used to increase voltage for transmission.
  • What is the main purpose of a transformer in an electrical circuit?
    A transformer adjusts the voltage of electricity using electromagnetic induction, either increasing or decreasing it as needed.
  • What is a key characteristic of a step-up transformer?
    A step-up transformer has more turns in the output coil than in the input coil, resulting in a higher output voltage than input voltage.
  • Why does a transformer require alternating current (AC) rather than direct current (DC) to operate?
    A transformer requires AC because only a changing magnetic field, produced by AC, can induce an electromotive force (EMF) in the secondary coil according to Faraday's law.
  • What does a transformer change in an electrical circuit?
    A transformer changes the voltage in an electrical circuit.
  • What determines whether a transformer is a step-up or step-down type?
    The ratio of the number of turns in the output coil to the input coil determines if a transformer is step-up or step-down.
  • Why must a transformer operate with alternating current (AC)?
    A transformer must operate with AC because a changing magnetic field is needed to induce voltage in the secondary coil.
  • What can a transformer accomplish in an electrical system?
    A transformer can increase or decrease the voltage in an electrical system.
  • How does a step-down transformer alter the voltage supplied from a power line to a building?
    A step-down transformer reduces the voltage from the power line to a lower value suitable for use in a building.
  • Which of the following is not a component of a transformer: input coil, output coil, magnetic core, or battery?
    A battery is not a component of a transformer.
  • What does a step-up transformer increase?
    A step-up transformer increases the output voltage compared to the input voltage.
  • If a transformer has a 2:1 turns ratio and 120 V is applied to the primary coil, what is the secondary voltage?
    The secondary voltage is 240 V, since the output voltage equals the input voltage multiplied by the turns ratio (V2 = V1 × N2/N1).
  • What does a step-down transformer reduce in an electrical circuit?
    A step-down transformer reduces the voltage in an electrical circuit.
  • What causes voltage to be induced in the secondary coil of a transformer?
    A changing magnetic field in the primary coil induces voltage in the secondary coil through electromagnetic induction.
  • Which statements are true regarding transformers?
    Transformers use electromagnetic induction to change voltage, require AC to operate, and the voltage change depends on the ratio of coil turns.
  • What is an autotransformer used for?
    An autotransformer is used to adjust voltage levels using a single coil with a tap, allowing for variable output voltages.
  • What does a step-down transformer convert?
    A step-down transformer converts high voltage to low voltage.
  • In which part of an electrical circuit is a step-down transformer typically located?
    A step-down transformer is typically located in the circuit where voltage needs to be reduced, such as near the point of use in homes or buildings.
  • Transformer windings are typically wrapped around what type of core?
    Transformer windings are typically wrapped around a magnetic core.
  • What are the two windings of a conventional transformer called?
    The two windings of a conventional transformer are called the primary (input) coil and the secondary (output) coil.
  • What is a transformer used for in electrical systems?
    A transformer is used to change the voltage of electricity in electrical systems, either increasing or decreasing it as needed.