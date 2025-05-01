Transformers quiz #1 Flashcards
What device is used to increase voltage for transmission over long distances?A step-up transformer is used to increase voltage for transmission.What is the main purpose of a transformer in an electrical circuit?A transformer adjusts the voltage of electricity using electromagnetic induction, either increasing or decreasing it as needed.What is a key characteristic of a step-up transformer?A step-up transformer has more turns in the output coil than in the input coil, resulting in a higher output voltage than input voltage.Why does a transformer require alternating current (AC) rather than direct current (DC) to operate?A transformer requires AC because only a changing magnetic field, produced by AC, can induce an electromotive force (EMF) in the secondary coil according to Faraday's law.What does a transformer change in an electrical circuit?A transformer changes the voltage in an electrical circuit.What determines whether a transformer is a step-up or step-down type?The ratio of the number of turns in the output coil to the input coil determines if a transformer is step-up or step-down.Why must a transformer operate with alternating current (AC)?A transformer must operate with AC because a changing magnetic field is needed to induce voltage in the secondary coil.What can a transformer accomplish in an electrical system?A transformer can increase or decrease the voltage in an electrical system.How does a step-down transformer alter the voltage supplied from a power line to a building?A step-down transformer reduces the voltage from the power line to a lower value suitable for use in a building.Which of the following is not a component of a transformer: input coil, output coil, magnetic core, or battery?A battery is not a component of a transformer.What does a step-up transformer increase?A step-up transformer increases the output voltage compared to the input voltage.If a transformer has a 2:1 turns ratio and 120 V is applied to the primary coil, what is the secondary voltage?The secondary voltage is 240 V, since the output voltage equals the input voltage multiplied by the turns ratio (V2 = V1 × N2/N1).What does a step-down transformer reduce in an electrical circuit?A step-down transformer reduces the voltage in an electrical circuit.What causes voltage to be induced in the secondary coil of a transformer?A changing magnetic field in the primary coil induces voltage in the secondary coil through electromagnetic induction.Which statements are true regarding transformers?Transformers use electromagnetic induction to change voltage, require AC to operate, and the voltage change depends on the ratio of coil turns.What is an autotransformer used for?An autotransformer is used to adjust voltage levels using a single coil with a tap, allowing for variable output voltages.What does a step-down transformer convert?A step-down transformer converts high voltage to low voltage.In which part of an electrical circuit is a step-down transformer typically located?A step-down transformer is typically located in the circuit where voltage needs to be reduced, such as near the point of use in homes or buildings.Transformer windings are typically wrapped around what type of core?Transformer windings are typically wrapped around a magnetic core.What are the two windings of a conventional transformer called?The two windings of a conventional transformer are called the primary (input) coil and the secondary (output) coil.What is a transformer used for in electrical systems?A transformer is used to change the voltage of electricity in electrical systems, either increasing or decreasing it as needed.