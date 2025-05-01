Types of Collisions quiz #2 Flashcards
Types of Collisions quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12
What is a likely result of the second collision in a vehicle crash?The second collision, where the occupant hits the vehicle interior, can result in injury to the occupant.How frequently do collisions occur in general terms?Collisions occur frequently, especially in high-traffic areas, but the exact frequency depends on the context.If a collision is imminent, what should you do to minimize injury?If a collision is imminent, you should try to reduce speed and brace for impact to minimize injury.Why do collisions occur at curves on mountains?Collisions occur at curves on mountains due to reduced visibility, higher speeds, and difficulty in controlling vehicles on curves.What is considered the worst type of collision to be in?The worst type of collision is typically a head-on (frontal) collision due to the high relative speeds and forces involved.How many collisions occur during a crash?During a crash, three collisions occur: vehicle with object, occupant with vehicle, and internal organs with occupant's body.If a collision is possible, what should you do to reduce harm?If a collision is possible, you should slow down and take actions to minimize the impact.What are the final velocities of two objects after a perfectly elastic collision?For a perfectly elastic collision, the final velocities can be found using the equations: v1' = [(m1 - m2)/(m1 + m2)]*v1 + [2m2/(m1 + m2)]*v2; v2' = [2m1/(m1 + m2)]*v1 + [(m2 - m1)/(m1 + m2)]*v2.What is true about inelastic collisions?In inelastic collisions, momentum is conserved but mechanical energy is not; some energy is lost, and the objects may or may not stick together.How do you find the speed of two cars that stick together after a collision?The speed is found by conserving momentum: (m1*v1 + m2*v2) / (m1 + m2).What happens when two billiard balls of equal mass undergo a perfectly elastic head-on collision?When two billiard balls of equal mass undergo a perfectly elastic head-on collision, they exchange velocities.What is the outcome of a perfectly elastic collision between two perfectly rigid objects?In a perfectly elastic collision between two perfectly rigid objects, both momentum and mechanical energy are conserved, and the objects do not stick together.