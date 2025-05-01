Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams quiz #1 Flashcards
What are the five most common types of forces encountered in physics problems?The five most common types of forces are applied force, tension, weight force, normal force, and friction force.What is the difference between balanced and unbalanced forces?Balanced forces are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, resulting in no change in an object's motion. Unbalanced forces are not equal and cause a change in the object's motion.What is an example of forces acting in the same direction?An example is two people pushing a box together from the same side, both applying force in the same direction.What are some forces that can cause objects to move?Applied force, tension, and weight force (gravity) can cause objects to move.What causes objects to move according to physics?Objects move when unbalanced forces act on them.How is an applied force represented in a free body diagram?An applied force is represented by an arrow from the object's center in the direction of the push or pull.What is the nature of the force between two objects connected by a rope?The force is tension, which acts along the rope and pulls both objects toward each other.In what direction does a solid surface exert a normal force?A solid surface exerts a normal force perpendicular to the surface.Is friction considered a force in physics?Yes, friction is a force that opposes the direction of motion between two rough surfaces in contact.What type of force is involved when a nut is turned on a bolt?Turning a nut on a bolt involves applied force and friction force.What happens when you break a magnet in half?When you break a magnet in half, each piece becomes a new magnet with its own north and south poles.Can force be expressed in units of pounds and newtons?Yes, force can be measured in newtons (N) in the SI system and pounds (lb) in the imperial system.A toy truck is at rest on the floor. What can be said about the forces acting on it?The forces acting on the toy truck are balanced; the weight force is balanced by the normal force from the floor.What is the nature of the force between two objects not in contact but both experiencing gravity?The force is gravitational attraction, which acts at a distance and pulls the objects toward each other.An axe and a chisel are examples of what type of simple machine?An axe and a chisel are examples of wedges, which are a type of simple machine.Why are forces considered to be vectors?Forces are vectors because they have both magnitude and direction.What is the nature of the force between two objects in contact with friction?The force is friction, which acts parallel to the surfaces and opposes their relative motion.What is the difference between an open circuit and a closed circuit?A closed circuit allows current to flow, while an open circuit does not allow current to flow.What is an applied force?An applied force is a direct push or pull exerted on an object by another object or person.What is an example of exerting a force?Pushing a box across the floor is an example of exerting a force.What does a free body diagram of an airplane flying at constant velocity show?It shows all the forces acting on the airplane, such as lift, weight, thrust, and drag, with arrows representing their directions and relative magnitudes.Is a student sitting in a chair an example of balanced or unbalanced forces?It is an example of balanced forces; the weight of the student is balanced by the normal force from the chair.What is an example of an applied force?Pulling a rope attached to a sled is an example of an applied force.Which type of stress pulls a material apart?Tensile stress pulls a material apart.What is an example of a contact force?Friction between a box and the floor is an example of a contact force.What is an example of a force?Gravity pulling an object toward the Earth is an example of a force.What is another example of a contact force?The normal force exerted by the ground on a resting box is a contact force.Which type of seismic wave travels the fastest?Primary (P) waves travel the fastest among seismic waves.What happens when magnets of opposite poles are brought together?Magnets of opposite poles attract each other.Which seismic waves travel the fastest?Primary (P) waves travel the fastest.How do you represent the strength of a force in a free-body diagram?The strength of a force is represented by the length of the arrow; longer arrows indicate greater force.What is an example of an unbalanced force that can change the motion of an object?Pushing a stationary box so it starts moving is an example of an unbalanced force changing motion.When a small car collides with a large truck, which experiences the greater impact force?Both the car and the truck experience forces of equal magnitude but in opposite directions, according to Newton's third law.What forces act on a book resting on a table?The weight force acts downward and the normal force from the table acts upward.What is the sum of all forces acting on an object called?The sum of all forces acting on an object is called the net force.How do you describe the forces acting on an object in equilibrium?The forces are balanced, so the net force is zero and the object remains at rest or moves at constant velocity.Can non-contact forces be included in a force diagram?Yes, non-contact forces such as gravity can be included in a force diagram.What force is responsible for pushing you back when you try to walk forward on a slippery surface?Friction is the force that pushes you back and opposes your motion.What is a valid force that could be exerted on a baseball?An applied force from a bat hitting the baseball is a valid force.What two aspects of a force do scientists measure?Scientists measure the magnitude and direction of a force.