Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams quiz #2 Flashcards

Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams quiz #2

Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams quiz #2
  • What are the two properties of a force?
    A force has magnitude and direction.
  • When a small car and a large truck have a head-on collision, what is true about the forces they exert on each other?
    They exert equal and opposite forces on each other.
  • In which situation are unbalanced forces acting on an object?
    Unbalanced forces act when an object is accelerating or changing its state of motion.
  • Why is force considered a vector quantity?
    Force is a vector because it has both magnitude and direction.
  • The forward force produced by the engines of an aircraft is an example of which type of force?
    It is an example of an applied force (thrust).
  • What is an example of a non-contact force?
    Gravity is an example of a non-contact force.
  • When a nail is hit with a hammer, which type of contact force is applied?
    An applied force is exerted by the hammer on the nail.
  • What factor commonly causes the most collisions in everyday life?
    Unbalanced forces, such as sudden applied forces or loss of friction, commonly cause collisions.
  • Extension of the arm at the elbow is an example of what type of lever system?
    It is an example of a third-class lever system.
  • Which force is a non-contact force?
    Weight (gravity) is a non-contact force.
  • What does a free-body diagram of a truss member in equilibrium show?
    It shows all the forces acting on the member, with arrows indicating their directions and relative magnitudes, and the net force is zero.
  • What type of lever has resistance between the axis (fulcrum) and the force (effort)?
    A second-class lever has the resistance (load) between the fulcrum and the effort.
  • Which of the following is not a component of a lever: effort, tension, fulcrum, or load?
    Tension is not a component of a lever; the main components are effort, fulcrum, and load.
  • What type of force does a backpack exert on the body's back and hips?
    A backpack exerts a normal force on the body's back and hips.
  • Which two factors does the power of a machine depend on?
    The power of a machine depends on the amount of work done and the time taken to do it.
  • Teeth are an example of which type of simple machine?
    Teeth are an example of a wedge, a type of simple machine.
  • What best describes a non-contact force?
    A non-contact force acts on an object without physical contact, such as gravity.
  • What change to a wire would cause its resistance to decrease?
    Increasing the wire's thickness (cross-sectional area) or decreasing its length would decrease its resistance.
  • What is the purpose of a free body diagram?
    A free body diagram helps visualize and organize all the forces acting on a single object.
  • What are the forces acting on a stationary object resting on a surface?
    The weight force acts downward and the normal force from the surface acts upward.
  • Tensional forces normally cause which effect on a material?
    Tensional forces cause a material to stretch or elongate.
  • What are four main factors that contribute to the majority of collisions?
    Unbalanced forces, loss of friction, sudden applied forces, and failure to maintain control contribute to most collisions.
  • What is the force that acts perpendicular to a surface due to contact?
    The normal force acts perpendicular to a surface due to contact.
  • How do you determine the net force acting on an object using a free-body diagram?
    Sum all the forces acting on the object, taking their directions into account; the result is the net force.
  • How do you label devices in a simple circuit diagram?
    Label the bulb as the light source, the switch as the control, and the battery as the power source.
  • What are tools that give the user a mechanical advantage called?
    They are called simple machines.
  • What is an example of a pulling force?
    Tension in a rope when pulling a sled is an example of a pulling force.
  • What are the contact forces exerted on a crate resting on the ground?
    The normal force from the ground and friction force (if there is any attempt to move the crate) are contact forces.
  • What happens when two couples (pairs of equal and opposite forces) act on a beam?
    The beam experiences rotational effects depending on the magnitude and direction of the couples.
  • How do you determine if a truss member is in tension or compression?
    If the member is being pulled apart, it is in tension; if it is being pushed together, it is in compression.
  • How do you identify which forces act on a car?
    Identify all forces such as weight, normal force, friction, and any applied forces acting on the car.
  • How do you identify the forces acting on a baseball player?
    Consider the weight force, normal force from the ground, friction, and any applied forces (such as from running or hitting).
  • What forces act on a skydiver-parachute system?
    The weight force acts downward, and air resistance (a type of friction) acts upward.
  • How do you draw a free-body diagram for a beam with a rocker at point A and a pin at point B?
    Draw the beam as a line, show the reaction force at the rocker (vertical only) at A, and both vertical and horizontal reaction forces at the pin at B, along with any applied loads.