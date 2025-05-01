Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product) quiz #1 Flashcards

Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product) quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • What is the general formula for the magnitude of the cross product of two vectors, A and B?
    The magnitude of the cross product of two vectors A and B is |A × B| = |A||B|sin(θ), where θ is the smallest angle between the vectors.
  • Using the properties of cross products and unit vectors, what is the result of (j − k) × (k − i)?
    Expanding (j − k) × (k − i): (j × k) + (j × −i) + (−k × k) + (−k × −i). Using unit vector cross product rules: j × k = i, j × −i = −(j × i) = −(−k) = k, −k × k = 0, −k × −i = k × i = −j. Sum: i + k − j.
  • Using the properties of cross products and unit vectors, what is the result of (i + j) × (i − j)?
    Expanding (i + j) × (i − j): (i × i) + (i × −j) + (j × i) + (j × −j). i × i = 0, i × −j = −(i × j) = −k, j × i = −k, j × −j = 0. Sum: −k − k = −2k.
  • Using the properties of cross products and unit vectors, what is the result of (i × j) × k?
    First, i × j = k. Then, k × k = 0. So, (i × j) × k = k × k = 0.
  • What is the general formula for the magnitude of the cross product of two vectors A and B?
    The magnitude of the cross product is |A × B| = |A||B|sin(θ), where θ is the smallest angle between A and B.
  • Given two vectors A and B, in which direction does the cross product A × B point?
    The cross product A × B points in the direction perpendicular to both A and B, as determined by the right-hand rule: point your fingers along A, curl towards B, and your thumb points in the direction of A × B.
  • Given vectors a = t i + cos(t) j + sin(t) k and b = i − sin(t) j + cos(t) k, what is the cross product a × b?
    To find a × b, use the distributive property and unit vector cross product rules: a × b = (t i + cos(t) j + sin(t) k) × (i − sin(t) j + cos(t) k). Expand and use: i × i = 0, i × j = k, i × k = −j, j × i = −k, j × j = 0, j × k = i, k × i = j, k × j = −i, k × k = 0. Combine terms to get the symbolic result.
  • Using the properties of cross products and unit vectors, what is the result of (i + j) × (i − j)?
    Expanding (i + j) × (i − j): i × i = 0, i × −j = −k, j × i = −k, j × −j = 0. Sum: −k − k = −2k.
  • What symbol is commonly used to represent a vector pointing out of the page towards you in cross product diagrams?
    A circle with a dot in the center is used to represent a vector pointing out of the page towards you. This symbol visually mimics the tip of an arrow coming toward the observer.
  • What happens to the magnitude of the cross product when two vectors are parallel or antiparallel?
    The magnitude of the cross product becomes zero when the vectors are parallel (angle 0°) or antiparallel (angle 180°). This is because the sine of 0° and 180° is zero, making the entire product zero.