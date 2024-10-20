Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration definitions Flashcards
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration definitions
- Velocity-Time GraphA graph with velocity on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to determine acceleration.
- AccelerationThe slope of a velocity-time graph, indicating how velocity changes over time.
- SlopeThe measure of steepness of a line on a graph, representing acceleration in velocity-time graphs.
- Average AccelerationCalculated by the slope of a line connecting two points on a velocity-time graph.
- Instantaneous AccelerationThe slope of the tangent line at a specific point on a velocity-time graph.
- Tangent LineA straight line that touches a curve at a single point, used to find instantaneous acceleration.
- Steeper SlopeIndicates a greater magnitude of acceleration on a velocity-time graph.
- Delta vThe change in velocity, used in calculating acceleration from a velocity-time graph.
- Delta tThe change in time, used in calculating acceleration from a velocity-time graph.
- MagnitudeThe size or amount of acceleration, regardless of direction, indicated by slope steepness.
- Negative SlopeIndicates negative acceleration, or deceleration, on a velocity-time graph.
- Positive SlopeIndicates positive acceleration on a velocity-time graph.