Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration definitions

Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration definitions
  • Velocity-Time Graph
    A graph with velocity on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to determine acceleration.
  • Acceleration
    The slope of a velocity-time graph, indicating how velocity changes over time.
  • Slope
    The measure of steepness of a line on a graph, representing acceleration in velocity-time graphs.
  • Average Acceleration
    Calculated by the slope of a line connecting two points on a velocity-time graph.
  • Instantaneous Acceleration
    The slope of the tangent line at a specific point on a velocity-time graph.
  • Tangent Line
    A straight line that touches a curve at a single point, used to find instantaneous acceleration.
  • Steeper Slope
    Indicates a greater magnitude of acceleration on a velocity-time graph.
  • Delta v
    The change in velocity, used in calculating acceleration from a velocity-time graph.
  • Delta t
    The change in time, used in calculating acceleration from a velocity-time graph.
  • Magnitude
    The size or amount of acceleration, regardless of direction, indicated by slope steepness.
  • Negative Slope
    Indicates negative acceleration, or deceleration, on a velocity-time graph.
  • Positive Slope
    Indicates positive acceleration on a velocity-time graph.