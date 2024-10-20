Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Velocity-Time Graph A graph with velocity on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to determine acceleration.

Acceleration The slope of a velocity-time graph, indicating how velocity changes over time.

Slope The measure of steepness of a line on a graph, representing acceleration in velocity-time graphs.

Average Acceleration Calculated by the slope of a line connecting two points on a velocity-time graph.

Instantaneous Acceleration The slope of the tangent line at a specific point on a velocity-time graph.

Tangent Line A straight line that touches a curve at a single point, used to find instantaneous acceleration.

Steeper Slope Indicates a greater magnitude of acceleration on a velocity-time graph.

Delta v The change in velocity, used in calculating acceleration from a velocity-time graph.

Delta t The change in time, used in calculating acceleration from a velocity-time graph.

Magnitude The size or amount of acceleration, regardless of direction, indicated by slope steepness.

Negative Slope Indicates negative acceleration, or deceleration, on a velocity-time graph.