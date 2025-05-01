Wave Functions quiz #2 Flashcards
What causes the amplitude of a wave to change?Amplitude changes when the energy input to the wave changes.What happens if the amplitude of a wave increases?If the amplitude increases, the wave carries more energy and the maximum displacement becomes larger.What happens if you decrease the amplitude of a wave?Decreasing the amplitude reduces the wave's energy and maximum displacement.Which form of energy is vibrating waves through a substance?Mechanical energy is transmitted by vibrating waves through a substance.A wave with a wavelength of 56 m has a frequency of 0.02 Hz. What is its speed?Wave speed v = fλ = 0.02 Hz × 56 m = 1.12 m/s.Which change in wave properties increases wave amplitude?Increasing the energy input to the wave increases its amplitude.What type of wave does not require a medium to travel through?Electromagnetic waves do not require a medium.What is the phase constant in a traveling wave function?The phase constant is an additional term added to the argument of the sine or cosine in the wave function, representing an initial phase offset.What is the distance traveled by a wave in one period called?The distance traveled in one period is the wavelength.If a transverse wave is traveling from right to left, what direction does the medium vibrate?The medium vibrates perpendicular to the direction of wave travel, i.e., up and down.What is the distance between two crests or two troughs on a transverse wave called?This distance is called the wavelength.How does changing the amplitude affect the wavelength?Changing the amplitude does not affect the wavelength; amplitude and wavelength are independent properties.What must happen to a wave in order for an echo to occur?A wave must reflect off a surface and return to its source for an echo to occur.In which type of wave is the disturbance parallel to the direction of wave travel?In longitudinal waves, the disturbance is parallel to the direction of wave travel.If the amplitude of a wave increases by a factor of 4, how does its energy change?The energy increases by a factor of 16, since energy is proportional to amplitude squared.What do electromagnetic and mechanical waves have in common?Both types of waves transfer energy through oscillations.If you increase the frequency of a wave, what happens to the number of waves passing a point per second?The number of waves passing a point per second increases.How is amplitude indicated in a wave diagram or function?Amplitude is the maximum displacement from the equilibrium position, represented by the coefficient outside the sine or cosine in the wave function.What happens when the period of a wave is doubled?The frequency is halved, since frequency is the inverse of period.How does changing the frequency affect the wavelength?If wave speed is constant, increasing frequency decreases wavelength, and vice versa.Which phenomenon can be observed for transverse waves only?Transverse waves can exhibit polarization.What are amplitude and wavelength in the context of a wave?Amplitude is the maximum displacement from equilibrium; wavelength is the distance between two consecutive points in phase, such as crests.What are periodic waves?Periodic waves are waves that repeat at regular intervals, forming a consistent pattern.How does the period of a wave change if the frequency increases by a factor of three?The period decreases by a factor of three, since period is the inverse of frequency.A wave is traveling at 4.00 m/s and has a wavelength of 2.20 m. What is its frequency?Frequency f = v / λ = 4.00 m/s / 2.20 m ≈ 1.82 Hz.What does it mean when a wave’s amplitude increases?An increase in amplitude means the wave's maximum displacement and energy increase.What happens to the frequency of a wave when the amplitude is tripled?Frequency does not change when amplitude is tripled; amplitude and frequency are independent.What is the vertical distance between a trough and a crest?The vertical distance between a trough and a crest is twice the amplitude.Which part of the wave should be changed to change its frequency?To change frequency, adjust the wave speed or wavelength.What is the difference between amplitude and wavelength?Amplitude is the maximum displacement from equilibrium; wavelength is the distance between two consecutive points in phase.What does the trough of a wave refer to?The trough is the lowest point of a wave below the equilibrium position.What happens to the frequency of a wave if the wavelength increases?If wave speed is constant, frequency decreases as wavelength increases.How is the amplitude of a wave correctly defined?Amplitude is the maximum extent of a vibration or oscillation, measured from the position of equilibrium.What is the distance from the peak of one wave to the peak of the next wave called?This distance is called the wavelength.What can be said about two waves with different amplitudes?The wave with the larger amplitude carries more energy.What do vertical and horizontal surface waves have in common?Both types of surface waves transfer energy along the interface of two media.How do you determine the number of complete wavelengths in a sound wave?Count the number of repeating patterns (cycles) in the wave.How do you determine the number of complete wavelengths present in a sound wave?Count the number of full cycles from crest to crest or trough to trough.Which waveform has the shortest period?The waveform with the highest frequency has the shortest period.What is the wave base of a wave with a wave height of 3 m and a wavelength of 7 m?Wave base is typically half the wavelength, so wave base = 7 m / 2 = 3.5 m.