Wave Functions quiz #3 Flashcards

Wave Functions quiz #3
  • What occurs when an object takes in a wave as the wave hits it?
    The object absorbs the wave's energy.
  • What is one characteristic shared by electromagnetic and mechanical waves?
    Both transfer energy through oscillations.
  • What is a material that takes in the energy of a wave when the wave hits it called?
    Such a material is called an absorber.
  • In which direction does wave energy travel in the ocean?
    Wave energy travels horizontally across the ocean surface.
  • Which object can an S wave travel through: air, magma, soil, or water?
    S waves can travel through solids like soil, but not through liquids or gases.
  • Which type of wave is the size of a honey bee?
    Electromagnetic waves such as visible light can have wavelengths on the order of millimeters, similar to the size of a honey bee.
  • What is the term for the maximum point of a wave from the baseline?
    The maximum point is called the crest.
  • What happens to a wave when the energy is absorbed?
    The wave's amplitude decreases and the wave may be diminished or stopped.
  • What best describes a transverse wave?
    A transverse wave has oscillations perpendicular to the direction of wave travel.
  • What happens when a wave is acted upon by an external damping force?
    The amplitude of the wave decreases over time due to energy loss.
  • What type of wave activity is shown when a wave passes through a small opening?
    This is diffraction, the bending of waves around obstacles or through openings.
  • What happens if you increase the frequency of a periodic wave?
    The number of wave cycles passing a point per second increases, and the period decreases.
  • What best describes the difference between two sound waves if one has a larger amplitude?
    The wave with the larger amplitude is louder and carries more energy.
  • As the amplitude of a mechanical wave increases, what happens?
    The energy carried by the wave increases.
  • What produces wave particles that move and displace one another?
    A disturbance or vibration in a medium produces wave particles that move and displace each other.
  • How does increasing the tension of a spring affect a wave on the spring?
    Increasing the tension increases the wave speed.
  • What happens when plane waves pass through a small opening in a barrier?
    The waves undergo diffraction and spread out after passing through the opening.
  • As the amplitude of a mechanical wave increases, which quantity increases?
    The energy carried by the wave increases.
  • What is the maximum extent of a vibration or oscillation, measured from the position of equilibrium?
    This is the amplitude.
  • How do remote controls use waves to carry signals and transmit information over short distances?
    Remote controls use electromagnetic waves, such as infrared, to transmit signals.
  • What is a disturbance that transfers energy from place to place?
    A wave is a disturbance that transfers energy from place to place.
  • What is the highest point of a wave called?
    The highest point is called the crest.
  • What is the vocabulary associated with waves?
    Key wave vocabulary includes amplitude, wavelength, frequency, period, crest, trough, and wave speed.
  • What is the matter a wave moves through called?
    The matter a wave moves through is called the medium.
  • What is the material through which a wave travels called?
    The material is called the medium.
  • What is the bending of waves caused by a change in speed called?
    This phenomenon is called refraction.
  • In any transverse wave, the energy moves ____________ to the particles of the medium.
    In any transverse wave, the energy moves perpendicular to the particles of the medium.
  • What is the part of a longitudinal wave where the particles of the medium are close together called?
    This part is called a compression.
  • What happens when a loudspeaker on a tall pole broadcasts sound waves equally in all directions?
    Sound waves propagate outward in all directions, transferring energy through the air.
  • How are the transverse displacements for a traveling wave given?
    Transverse displacements are given by the wave function y(x, t) = A sin(kx ± ωt) or y(x, t) = A cos(kx ± ωt).
  • How is the period of a waveform determined?
    The period is the time it takes for one complete cycle of the wave to pass a point.
  • How is a traveling wave along the x-axis described mathematically?
    A traveling wave along the x-axis is described by y(x, t) = A sin(kx ± ωt) or y(x, t) = A cos(kx ± ωt), where A is amplitude, k is wave number, and ω is angular frequency.