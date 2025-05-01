Problem 1a
Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find .
Problem 2b
Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find .
Problem 3a
What are the x- and y-components of vector E shown in FIGURE EX3.3 in terms of the angle θ and the magnitude E?
Problem 4
A velocity vector 40 degrees below the positive x-axis has a y-component of -10 m/s. What is the value of its x-component?
Problem 5
A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?
Problem 6b
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components.
Problem 7a
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. v = (7.5 m/s, 30 degrees clockwise from the positive y-axis)
Problem 7c
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. F = (50.0 N, 36.9 degrees counterclockwise from the positive y-axis)
Problem 8
Let C = (3.15 m, 15 degrees above the neagtive x-axis) and D = (25.6, 30 degrees to the right of the negative y-axis). Find the x and y components of each vector.
Problem 9
A runner is training for an upcoming marathon by running around a 100-m-diameter circular track at constant speed. Let a coordinate system have its origin at the center of the circle with the x-axis pointing east and the y-axis north. The runner starts at (x,y) = (50m, 0m) and runs 2.5 times around the track in aclockwise direction. What is his displacement vector? Give your answer as a magnitude and direction.
Problem 10a
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, and then find the vector's magnitude and direction. A = 3.0i + 7.0j
Problem 10c
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, and then find the vector's magnitude and direction. v = (14i - 11j) m/s
Problem 11a
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. B = -4.0i + 4.0j
Problem 11b
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm
Problem 11d
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction.
Problem 12a
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and C = A + B. Write vector C in component form.
Problem 12c
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and C = A + B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector C?
Problem 13b
Let A = 2i + 3j, B = 2i - 4j, and C = A + B. Draw a coordinate system and on it show vectors A, B, and C.
Problem 14c
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and E = 2A + 3B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector E?
Problem 15b
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and D = A - B. Draw a coordinate system and on it show vectors A, B, and D.
Problem 16a
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. Write vector F in component form.
Problem 16b
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. Draw a coordinate system and on it show vectors A, B, and F.
Problem 16c
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector F?
Problem 17a
Let E = 2i + 3j and F = 2i - 2j. Find the magnitude of E and F.
Problem 17c
Let E = 2i + 3j and F = 2i - 2j. Find the magnitude of -E - 2F.
Problem 19
FIGURE EX3.19 shows vectors A and B. What is C = A + B? Write your answer in component form using unit vectors.
Problem 20
What are the x- and y-components of the velocity vector shown in FIGURE EX3.20?
Problem 21a
Let = (5.0 m, 30 degrees counterclockwise from vertically up). Find the x- and y-components of in each of the two coordinate systems shown in FIGURE EX3.21.
Problem 22c
Let , and . Find the magnitude and the direction of .
Problem 23a
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's distance from the origin at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?
Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
