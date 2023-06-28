Skip to main content
Physics3. VectorsAdding Vectors by Components
Problem 3o
Let A = (3.0 m, 20° south of east), B = (2.0 m, north), and C = (5.0 m, 70° south of west). c. Find the magnitude and the direction of D = A＋B＋C.

