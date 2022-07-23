While driving north at 25 m/s during a rainstorm you notice that the rain makes an angle of 38° with the vertical. While driving back home moments later at the same speed but in the opposite direction, you see that the rain is falling straight down. From these observations, determine the speed and angle of the raindrops relative to the ground.
A typical laboratory centrifuge rotates at 4000 rpm. Test tubes have to be placed into a centrifuge very carefully because of the very large accelerations. What is the acceleration at the end of a test tube that is 10 cm from the axis of rotation?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Centripetal Acceleration
Tangential Velocity
Rotational Motion
A Ferris wheel of radius R speeds up with angular acceleration starting from rest. Find expressions for the (a) velocity and (b) centripetal acceleration of a rider after the Ferris wheel has rotated through angle ∆θ.
The angular velocity of a spinning gyroscope is measured every 0.5 s. The results and the best-fit line from a spreadsheet are shown in FIGURE P4.63. What is the gyroscope's initial angular velocity at t = 0 s?
A typical laboratory centrifuge rotates at 4000 rpm. Test tubes have to be placed into a centrifuge very carefully because of the very large accelerations. For comparison, what is the magnitude of the acceleration a test tube would experience if dropped from a height of 1.0 m and stopped in a 1.0-ms-long encounter with a hard floor?
Communications satellites are placed in a circular orbit where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The radius of the earth is 6.37 x 106 m, and the altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (≈ 22,000 miles). What are (a) the speed and (b) the magnitude of the acceleration of a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?
A ball rolling on a circular track, starting from rest, has angular acceleration . Find an expression, in terms of , for the time at which the ball's acceleration vector a is away from a radial line toward the center of the circle.