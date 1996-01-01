12. Rotational Kinematics
Rolling Motion (Free Wheels)
9:53 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A ball rolling on a circular track, starting from rest, has angular acceleration α. Find an expression, in terms of α, for the time at which the ball's acceleration vector a is 45° away from a radial line toward the center of the circle.
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Rolling Motion (Free Wheels) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice