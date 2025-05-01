Problem 45
A proton’s energy is 1.0 MeV below the top of a 10-fm-wide energy barrier. What is the probability that the proton will tunnel through the barrier?
Problem 46
In a nuclear physics experiment, a proton is fired toward a Z = 13 nucleus with the diameter and neutron energy levels shown in Figure 40.17. The nucleus, which was initially in its ground state, subsequently emits a gamma ray with wavelength 1.73×10−4 nm. What was the minimum initial speed of the proton? Hint: Don't neglect the proton-nucleus collision.
Problem 48a
What is the probability that an electron will tunnel through a 0.50 nm air gap from a metal to a STM probe if the work function is 4.0 eV?
Problem 48b
The probe passes over an atom that is 0.050 nm “tall.” By what factor does the tunneling current increase?
Problem 48c
If a 10% current change is reliably detectable, what is the smallest height change the STM can detect?
Ch 40: One-Dimensional Quantum Mechanics
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