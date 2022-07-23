CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. Find and graph the potential-energy function U(x).
In a nuclear physics experiment, a proton is fired toward a Z = 13 nucleus with the diameter and neutron energy levels shown in Figure 40.17. The nucleus, which was initially in its ground state, subsequently emits a gamma ray with wavelength 1.73×10−4 nm. What was the minimum initial speed of the proton? Hint: Don't neglect the proton-nucleus collision.
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Key Concepts
Nuclear Reactions
Energy Conservation
Wavelength and Energy Relationship
Figure 40.17 showed that a typical nuclear radius is 4.0 fm. As you’ll learn in Chapter 42, a typical energy of a neutron bound inside the nuclear potential well is En = −20 MeV. To find out how “fuzzy” the edge of the nucleus is, what is the neutron’s penetration distance into the classically forbidden region as a fraction of the nuclear radius?
What is the probability that an electron will tunnel through a 0.50 nm air gap from a metal to a STM probe if the work function is 4.0 eV?
If a 10% current change is reliably detectable, what is the smallest height change the STM can detect?
The probe passes over an atom that is 0.050 nm “tall.” By what factor does the tunneling current increase?
A proton’s energy is 1.0 MeV below the top of a 10-fm-wide energy barrier. What is the probability that the proton will tunnel through the barrier?