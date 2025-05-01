Problem 43a

Heavy nuclei often undergo alpha decay in which they emit an alpha particle (i.e., a helium nucleus). Alpha particles are so tightly bound together that it’s reasonable to think of an alpha particle as a single unit within the nucleus from which it is emitted. A 238U nucleus, which decays by alpha emission, is 15 fm in diameter. Model an alpha particle within a 238U nucleus as being in a one-dimensional box. What is the maximum speed an alpha particle is likely to have?