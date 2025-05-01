Problem 1a
In one day, a -kg mountain climber ascends from the -m level on a vertical cliff to the top at m. The next day, she descends from the top to the base of the cliff, which is at an elevation of m. What is her change in gravitational potential energy on the first day?
Problem 2
The maximum height a typical human can jump from a crouched start is about cm. By how much does the gravitational potential energy increase for a -kg person in such a jump? Where does this energy come from?
Problem 12
Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length m that makes an angle of with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane's open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan's speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.
Problem 18a
A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. How much potential energy is stored in the slingshot's rubber band?
Problem 18ab
A slingshot will shoot a -g pebble m straight up. With the same potential energy stored in the rubber band, how high can the slingshot shoot a -g pebble? What physical effects did you ignore in solving this problem?
Problem 19a
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?
Problem 21a
Problem 21b
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. You place the spring vertically with one end on the floor. You then drop a -kg book onto it from a height of m above the top of the spring. Find the maximum distance the spring will be compressed.
Ch 07: Potential Energy & Conservation
