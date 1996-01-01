Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics10. Conservation of EnergyIntro to Energy Types
Problem 7b
Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length 20 m that makes an angle of 45° with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane’s open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of 30° with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan’s speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.

