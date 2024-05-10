10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
3:04 minutes
Problem 7.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In one day, a 75-kg mountain climber ascends from the 1500-m level on a vertical cliff to the top at 2400 m. The next day, she descends from the top to the base of the cliff, which is at an elevation of 1350 m. What is her change in gravitational potential energy (a) on the first day?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos