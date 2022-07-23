A typical adult human has a mass of about 70 kg. (a) What force does a full moon exert on such a human when it is directly overhead with its center 378,000 km away? (b) Compare this force with the force exerted on the human by the earth
Find the magnitude and direction of the net gravitational force on mass A due to masses B and C in Fig. E13.6. Each mass is 2.00 kg.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Gravitational Force
Vector Addition
Equilibrium and Net Force
Two uniform spheres, each with mass M and radius R, touch each other. What is the magnitude of their gravitational force of attraction?
Two uniform spheres, each of mass 0.260 kg, are fixed at points A and B (Fig. E13.5). Find the magnitude and direction of the initial acceleration of a uniform sphere with mass 0.010 kg if released from rest at point P and acted on only by forces of gravitational attraction of the spheres at A and B.
The point masses m and 2m lie along the x-axis, with m at the origin and 2m at x = L. A third point mass M is moved along the x-axis. At what point is the net gravitational force on M due to the other two masses equal to zero?
At what distance above the surface of the earth is the acceleration due to the earth's gravity 0.980 m/s2 if the acceleration due to gravity at the surface has magnitude 9.80 m/s2 ?