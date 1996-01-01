8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
Problem 13j
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two uniform spheres, each of mass 0.260 kg, are fixed at points A and B (Fig. E13.5). Find the magnitude and direction of the initial acceleration of a uniform sphere with mass 0.010 kg if released from rest at point P and acted on only by forces of gravitational attraction of the spheres at A and B.
