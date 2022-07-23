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Ch 15: Mechanical Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 15: Mechanical WavesProblem 44
Chapter 15, Problem 44

One string of a certain musical instrument is 75.0 cm long and has a mass of 8.75 g. It is being played in a room where the speed of sound is 344 m/s. (a) To what tension must you adjust the string so that, when vibrating in its second overtone, it produces sound of wavelength 0.765 m? (Assume that the break-ing stress of the wire is very large and isn't exceeded.) (b) What frequency sound does this string produce in its fundamental mode of vibration?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the mass of the string from grams to kilograms by dividing by 1000, since 1 g = 0.001 kg.
Calculate the linear mass density (μ) of the string using the formula: μ = mass/length. Ensure the length is in meters.
For part (a), use the relationship between the speed of a wave on a string (v), tension (T), and linear mass density (μ): v = sqrt(T/μ).
In the second overtone, the string vibrates in its third harmonic, meaning the wavelength of the wave on the string is 2/3 of the string's length. Use this to find the wave speed on the string: v = frequency * wavelength.
For part (b), the fundamental frequency (first harmonic) of the string is given by: f1 = v / (2 * length of the string). Use the wave speed found in part (a) to calculate this frequency.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Speed on a String

The speed of a wave on a string is determined by the tension in the string and its linear density. It is given by the formula v = sqrt(T/μ), where T is the tension and μ is the linear density (mass per unit length). Understanding this relationship is crucial for calculating the tension needed for a specific wave speed.
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Overtones and Harmonics

Overtones are higher frequency modes of vibration that occur at integer multiples of the fundamental frequency. The second overtone corresponds to the third harmonic, where the string vibrates in three segments. This concept helps in determining the wavelength and frequency of the sound produced by the string.
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Fundamental Frequency

The fundamental frequency is the lowest frequency at which a string vibrates, corresponding to the first harmonic. It is determined by the length, tension, and mass of the string. Calculating the fundamental frequency involves understanding the relationship between these factors and the wave speed on the string.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A horizontal string tied at both ends is vibrating in its fundamental mode. The traveling waves have speed vv, frequency ff, amplitude AA, and wavelength λ\(\lambda\). Calculate the maximum transverse velocity and maximum transverse acceleration of points located at (i) x=λ/2x = λ/2, (ii) x=λ/4x = λ/4, and (iii) x=λ/8x = λ/8, from the left-hand end of the string.

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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the frequency.

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Textbook Question

A horizontal string tied at both ends is vibrating in its fundamental mode. The traveling waves have speed vv, frequency ff, amplitude AA, and wavelength λ\(\lambda\). How much time does it take the string to go from its largest upward displacement to its largest downward displacement at the points located at (i) x=λ/2x = λ/2, (ii) x=λ/4x = λ/4, and (iii) x=λ/8x = λ/8, from the left-hand end of the string.

1754
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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wavelength.

2060
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Textbook Question

A horizontal string tied at both ends is vibrating in its fundamental mode. The traveling waves have speed vv, frequency ff, amplitude AA, and wavelength λ\(\lambda\). What is the amplitude of the motion at the points located at (i) x=λ/2x = λ/2, (ii) x=λ/4x = λ/4, and (iii) x=λ/8x = λ/8, from the left-hand end of the string?

1751
views
Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wave speed.

1497
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