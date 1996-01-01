Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics18. Waves & SoundIntro to Waves
17:24 minutes
Problem 15a
A horizontal string tied at both ends is vibrating in its fundamental mode. The traveling waves have speed v, frequency f, amplitude A, and wavelength λ. (a) Calculate the maximum transverse velocity and maximum transverse acceleration of points located at (i) x = λ/2, (ii) x = λ/4, and (iii) x = λ/8, from the left-hand end of the string.

