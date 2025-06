21. Combinatorics and Probability / Factorials / Problem 1

For the general term of the sequence given, write its first four terms: a n = ( 2 n + 1 ) ! 3 n 2 a_{n}=\frac{\left(2n+1\right)!}{3n^2} a n = 3 n 2 ( 2 n + 1 ) !