14. Vectors / Vectors in Component Form / Problem 1

A vector a a a starts at P 1 P_1 P 1 and ends at P 2 P_2 P 2 . Express the vector a a a in terms of i i i and j j j .

P 1 = ( − 3 , 4 ) P_1=(-3,4) P 1 = ( − 3 , 4 ) , P 2 = ( 5 , − 2 ) P_2=(5,-2) P 2 = ( 5 , − 2 )