Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Vectors in Component Form
14. Vectors / Vectors in Component Form / Problem 1

A vector aa starts at P1P_1 and ends at P2P_2 . Express the vector aa in terms of ii and jj.
P1=(3,4)P_1=(-3,4), P2=(5,2)P_2=(5,-2)

Learn this concept