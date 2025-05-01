Area Under a Curve definitions Flashcards
Area Under a Curve definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Area Under a Curve
Region between a function's graph and the x-axis over a specified interval, representing accumulated value.Linear Function
Graph forms a straight line, allowing area calculations using basic geometric shapes like rectangles and triangles.Interval
Range on the x-axis, defined by starting and ending values, over which area is calculated.Rectangle Approximation
Method of estimating area under a curve by dividing the region into rectangles and summing their areas.Left Endpoint Approximation
Technique using the left side of each subinterval to determine rectangle heights for area estimation.Right Endpoint Approximation
Technique using the right side of each subinterval to determine rectangle heights for area estimation.Delta x
Width of each rectangle in an approximation, calculated as the interval length divided by the number of rectangles.Summation
Process of adding a sequence of terms, often used to combine areas of multiple rectangles.Limit Definition
Process of finding exact area by letting the number of rectangles approach infinity, eliminating approximation error.Overapproximation
Situation where the estimated area exceeds the true area, often due to rectangles extending above the curve.Underapproximation
Situation where the estimated area falls short of the true area, often due to rectangles missing parts of the curve.Negative Area
Result when a function lies below the x-axis over an interval, indicating area above the curve is counted as negative.Base
Horizontal length of a rectangle or geometric shape used in area calculations, typically corresponding to delta x.Height
Vertical measurement from the x-axis to the function value, determining the size of each rectangle in approximations.x_k
Specific x-value used to determine the height of the k-th rectangle in a sum, based on the chosen endpoint method.