Area Under a Curve

Hey, everyone. So in a recent video, we talked about how you could find the area under the curve of a function if you have some kind of linear function. Well, here's my question for you. How would you go about calculating the area underneath a function curve if you have a more curvy graph like this one? Well, one of the things that might be tempting is to try and draw some kind of familiar shape, but there really isn't a familiar shape that's going to work. Because if I try drawing a triangle, notice how this is not going to capture the area here, because this is not the exact shape we're dealing with. If I try drawing a rectangle, well, this shape is not even close. So how can I go about doing this? Because it's clear that the familiar shape strategy does not work for these more curvy graphs. Well, what I'm going to be discussing with you in this video is our strategy for approximating the area underneath these more curvy functions. So without further ado, let's get right into things.

Now the strategy for approximating this area is by taking it and cutting it up into rectangles. Now rectangles are a familiar shape, and we know that the area of a rectangle is pretty straightforward: base times height. So if you take this shape here, this curvy graph, and you fill it with rectangles, you can find the base and the height of each rectangle, and then add everything together, and doing that will give you an approximation for the area underneath the function.

So let's just go ahead and try this example here to see what this looks like. We're asked to use 5 rectangles to approximate the area underneath the function f(x)=x2, and we're asked to do this on the interval from x=0 to x=5 with left and right endpoints. Now we're going to start with the left endpoints. And all this means when you're dealing with left endpoints is it means you want to start with the upper left corner, the top left corner of each rectangle and touch it to the function curve. This will make sense as we go ahead and draw these rectangles.

Now my first step before actually drawing anything on our graph though, is going to be to figure out what the base is, and the base of each rectangle can be found with this equation right here. So it's going to be that our base is equal to the high point on the x-axis, which we can see is b or 5, minus the lowest point on the x-axis, which we can see here is 0, all divided by n, which is the number of rectangles, and we can see from our example that that's 5. So we have 5-0/5, which is equal to 1. So that means that our base is 1. And this actually makes sense because if we're filling our curve here with 5 rectangles, and we want to find the width or the base of each of those rectangles, it makes sense that it would be 1, since we need to evenly split it up from 0 to 5 on the x-axis. So let's go ahead and now draw in these rectangles. But remember, we're using the left endpoints or the top left corners. So my first rectangle is gonna look something like this. I'll touch it to the top left corner here, and it's going to go right there. So it's really just kind of a line touching the x-axis because we're starting with left endpoints. But if I draw my second rectangle, again, these all have a base of 1, so we're going to start here on our curve and it's going to look like that. That's our second rectangle. Then our 3rd rectangle is going to touch at its top left corner right there. Our 4th rectangle is going to touch at the top left corner right about there. And then our 5th rectangle is going to touch at the top left corner here. So this is going to be what 5 rectangles underneath this curve looks like. And what I need to do is find the area for each one of these rectangles, Because what I can do here is if I'm able to find the area, which we know is just base times height, I could find the base times the height of the first rectangle plus base times the height of the second rectangle, and I could just keep adding these on until I get all these rectangles. So let's go ahead and do this.

Now we can already see here that the base is 1, so we're gonna have a base of 1, but what's the height of this first rectangle? Well, the height is going to be this point right about there, and we can see if we look here we're at 0. 02 on the y-axis here would just be 0, so that means our height is 0. Now let's move on to the second rectangle. We can see that the base is 1, that's going to be the same for all these rectangles, but the height here, well the height is going to be right about at that point. And I can see it's going to be 1 squared and 12 is 1, so that's going to be our height. Now let's move to the 3rd rectangle. The 3rd rectangle has a base of 1 and then the height, well, we can just look right about here. For the 3rd rectangle, it's going to be 22 which we know is 4, so that's our height. So now we'll move to the 4th rectangle. The 4th rectangle has a base of 1 and the height we can see is going to be 32, which is 9. Now let's add the 5th rectangle. The 5th rectangle is right there, it has a base of 1, and the height is going to be 42, which is 16. So this right here is the approximate area underneath our function. And if you go ahead and do the math here, where you multiply all these numbers and add them together, you should get that your area is approximately equal to 30. So this is how you can approximate the area underneath a function curve using these rectangles.

Now we talked about how this was a left endpoint approximation, but the question becomes, what would happen if we were dealing with right endpoints? Well, for a right endpoint approximation, it's the same exact idea, except rather than starting at the top left corner, you're now going to start at the top right corner, which we can see is already the case on this graph here. So what we need to do is find the area of each one of these rectangles to do our right endpoints. So let's go ahead and do this. Well, we know that our base is already equal to 1, and this is gonna be the same in both these cases since we're using 5 rectangles and our interval goes from 0 to 5. So our base is going to be 1, but the height is going to be a little bit different, because notice that our height is going to start on the right side this time. So height is going to be 12, which is 1. Now we're going to add this to our next rectangle, the base is always 1, but the height, you can see here, is going to be 22, which is 4. Now we can go ahead and add our next rectangle. The base is going to be 1, but the height of this next rectangle is going to be 32, which is 9. Now we'll add our next rectangle, the base is 1, but the height is going to be 42, which is 16, and then we'll go ahead and add our last rectangle. The base is 1, and the height is going to be 52, which is 25. So this is what we end up getting when we use right endpoints, and if you go ahead and multiply out these numbers and add everything together, you should get that your area is approximately equal to 55. So this right here is the approximate area underneath the curve using right endpoints, and notice the two answers we got here. One of these answers gave us a lower number, but that makes sense because this is actually an under approximation. Notice there's a bunch of areas here that we actually haven't accounted for, so that's why we got this lower number, whereas for this case, we got a higher number, but we actually did an over approximation because notice these rectangles have some extra area that comes over the curve that we actually don't want to account for if we're trying to get an accurate approximation. So a lot of times people will try to take these low and these high numbers and kind of average them, or figure out some number between to see how accurate they can get this area. But either way you wanna go about it, this is the strategy for approximating the area underneath a function curve when you don't have a nice linear function like a line or a constant. So hope you found this video helpful. Let me know if you have any questions, and let's move on.