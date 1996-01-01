Biological Therapies quiz #1 Flashcards

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
Which type of antidepressant is correctly matched with its neurotransmitter action?
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are antidepressants that work by inhibiting the reuptake of serotonin, increasing its levels in the synapse.
What is a true statement about treatments for alcoholism in the context of biological therapies?
Drug therapies are not typically used as a primary treatment for alcoholism; instead, psychotherapy and behavioral interventions are more common, as drug therapies mainly target mood, psychosis, anxiety, and bipolar symptoms.
How do tricyclic antidepressants work upon ingestion?
Tricyclic antidepressants work by blocking the reuptake of both norepinephrine and serotonin, thereby increasing their levels in the synapse.
What is a common criticism of biomedical therapies for psychological disorders?
A common criticism of biomedical therapies is that they can cause unpleasant side effects, leading many patients to discontinue use, and that appropriate dosages can be difficult to achieve.
Electroconvulsive therapy is effective in alleviating symptoms for people with which condition?
Electroconvulsive therapy is effective in alleviating symptoms for people with severe depression, especially when other treatments have failed or when there are suicidal thoughts or behaviors.
What is an example of a biomedical therapy for depression?
Examples of biomedical therapies for depression include drug therapy (such as antidepressants), electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).
Drug therapy, electroconvulsive therapy, and psychosurgery are all examples of what kind of therapy?
Drug therapy, electroconvulsive therapy, and psychosurgery are all examples of biomedical therapies, which aim to treat psychological disorders by directly affecting biological processes in the brain.
What is the main difference between typical and atypical antipsychotics in terms of neurotransmitter targets?
Typical antipsychotics block only dopamine receptors, while atypical antipsychotics block both dopamine and serotonin receptors. This difference leads to variations in side effects and efficacy.
Why are benzodiazepines generally prescribed for short-term use rather than long-term management of anxiety?
Benzodiazepines are intended for acute, short-term use because long-term use often leads to tolerance, requiring higher doses for the same effect. This increases the risk of dependence and adverse side effects.
What is the primary purpose of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in biological therapies, and what is a notable advantage of this procedure?
TMS is primarily used to treat severe depression by stimulating the prefrontal cortex with a magnetic field. A notable advantage is its minimal side effects and lack of need for anesthesia.