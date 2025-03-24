This video, we're going to be going over brain surgery and stimulation. So sometimes therapeutic techniques aim to directly change brain activity through either stimulation, like literally activating the neurons, or through physical modification of the brain. And this began with lobotomies back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of lobotomies before. They were used from the thirties right up to the sixties and seventies, and this was considered at the time a cure, quote-unquote, for depression and schizophrenia.

And essentially, lobotomies with very little precision severed connections in the frontal lobe, essentially brain damaging the patients. They were an extremely harmful procedure, and we stopped using them when we began to develop the first antipsychotic medications. So that's kind of the history of what we're dealing with, but all of the procedures that we're going to talk about today are much safer than lobotomies. All of these have been refined through years of research, they are precise, and they do not harm patients. So we are going to be going over three procedures and we're going to go over them in the order of least invasive to most invasive.

And just to be very clear, all of these treatments that we're going to talk about today are used as a last resort. So they are used when people are not improving with traditional psychotherapy or drug therapy or a combination of those two things. You know, if that is the case that is when we would step into these more direct stimulation or modification techniques. So, we are going to begin by talking about transcranial magnetic stimulation, also known as TMS, and like I said this is going to be our least invasive procedure. So, the main indication for using TMS is going to be severe depression.

It does have other uses but this is the most common use, and the procedure is actually quite simple. So basically, there is a coil which you can see here and this generates a magnetic field and this is just placed over the patient's head to stimulate the prefrontal cortex. So basically, it kind of generates a magnetic field and then we can purposefully depolarize neurons in that area and increase blood flow to that area or we could potentially deliberately decrease blood flow to certain areas of the brain. And what's really great about TMS is that it really has minimal side effects. Some people do report that it kind of feels like being flicked on the head, so it's a very, very powerful magnetic field.

You can feel it, but it doesn't actually hurt. It does not require anesthesia, and the patient can just get up and walk away right afterward. So that is TMS. Again, we can use that for severe depression. Next up, we have electroconvulsive therapy, something that you might have heard of before.

This is sometimes also called shock therapy. Now to be clear, the electroconvulsive therapy that we use today is nothing like the shock therapy that you might have heard of from decades ago that is sometimes featured in horror movies. We have very carefully refined this procedure over the decades and it is now much safer. Once again, our main indication here is severe depression, particularly when people are engaging in suicidal thoughts or behaviors. And for this procedure, it is a little bit more invasive than TMS.

We do put the patient under anesthesia, and they are given a muscle relaxant so that they can't tense up and hurt themselves. And then what happens is electrodes are placed on the side of the head and you can use one electrode or two depending on the patient's needs and then a brief current is turned on and then that current is basically going to trigger a very focused and controlled seizure and that will last for about one minute. Now, electroconvulsive therapy is actually extremely effective at improving mood. It's usually very, very fast acting. However, the effects tend to be very short-lived.

So, this therapeutic technique is particularly useful just to kind of get patients back to a level of functioning where traditional drugs or psychotherapy might be a little bit more productive and helpful for them. So it's very useful in those contexts. Alright. And finally, we have our anterior cingulotomy, and this is our most invasive procedure. This is a full-on surgery.

So the main indication here is once again going to be severe depression. This is also used to help, obsessive-compulsive disorder, again, obviously as a last resort treatment. And the anterior cingulate cortex, which is the part of the brain that we're targeting with this procedure, is known to play a role in both mood and anxiety, so that is why we're targeting this area of the brain. And you can see here, on our image that the anterior cingulate cortex is kind of in the frontal lobe there. So for the procedure here, the patient is going to be put under anesthesia and then an electrode is going to be inserted into a hole in the skull into the anterior cingulate cortex and then the tip of that electrode is going to be heated and a very small localized lesion is going to be created through that process.

So this is a very precise procedure. We're creating a very tiny lesion in a very precise location. Now, unfortunately, with anterior cingulotomies usually only about half of patients are going to show meaningful improvement. Now, the one good thing is that because this procedure is so precise, the odds of there being any personality or cognitive side effects is pretty unlikely. So if the procedure doesn't work, it doesn't harm the patient really, it just is not always effective and obviously this is a very drastic last resort treatment.

Alright. So those are our three types of direct brain stimulation and modification that we might be using if our traditional psychotherapy or drug therapies are not working for patients. Great job with that one, guys, and I'll see you in the next one. Bye bye.