Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #3 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #3
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #3
In which stage of alcoholism does the drinker face serious health problems?Serious health problems occur in the later stages of alcoholism when impairment is severe.What is a traumatic experience?A traumatic experience is an event that causes significant distress and impairment in functioning.What is not a potential warning sign of a mental health condition?Behaviors that do not cause distress or impairment are not warning signs.Which type of consequence includes depression?Depression is a psychological consequence of maladaptive behavior.What is a sign that someone is at risk for cannabis use disorder?Maladaptive patterns of cannabis use causing distress or impairment are signs of risk.How does alcoholism affect one's life?Alcoholism causes significant distress and impairment in multiple areas of life.What symptom indicates that someone may need mental health treatment?Persistent distress or impairment in functioning indicates need for treatment.What are indirect measures of aberrant behavior also known as?Indirect measures are also known as informant ratings or observational assessments.What is an example of a mental health that may be at risk?Any condition where maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior impairs functioning is at risk.What is one problem with a sibling of an RBT being that RBT's supervisor?Potential bias and lack of objectivity may affect assessment and diagnosis.What best summarizes the cause of mental health disorders?Mental health disorders are caused by complex interactions of biological, psychological, and social factors.What is an example of an unhealthy social situation that may factor into mental illness?Social isolation or exposure to chronic stress may contribute to mental illness.What best describes a suicide cluster?A suicide cluster is a series of suicides occurring in close temporal or geographic proximity.What factor contributes to a person's risk of having a mental health disorder?Genetic, environmental, and psychological factors contribute to risk.What is a possible family risk factor for drug abuse?Family history of substance use or maladaptive behavior increases risk.What percentage of participants reached recovery in the Lovaas (1987) study?The specific percentage is not provided; refer to the study for exact figures.How should a student who exhibits bullying behavior be perceived?Bullying behavior is maladaptive and may indicate underlying psychological challenges.What action is characteristic of mental illness?Actions that are maladaptive, distressing, and atypical are characteristic of mental illness.Who is most likely to need professional help for substance abuse?A person whose substance use causes significant distress or impairment is most likely to need help.Bipolar disorder and depression are considered what type of mental health disorder?They are classified as mood disorders.What is a warning sign that someone needs the help of a mental health professional?Persistent distress or impairment in functioning is a warning sign.Which statement describes an individual who should consult a doctor?An individual experiencing significant distress or impairment should consult a doctor.What is a question family members of those with dementia face in the early stage of diagnosis?How to support communication and daily functioning is a common question.What is an example of a functional behavioral disorder?A disorder where maladaptive behavior impairs functioning, such as anxiety disorder, is a functional behavioral disorder.What statement about the causes of mental illness is not true?A statement that ignores the complexity of biological, psychological, and social factors is not true.What is not a sign or symptom of bulimia nervosa?Symptoms unrelated to binge eating or compensatory behaviors are not signs of bulimia nervosa.What statement about punishment is false?A statement that punishment always leads to positive behavioral change is false.What is true of diagnosing and troubleshooting?Diagnosis should be based on standardized criteria and careful assessment of symptoms.What is one of the warning signs that Alison might need professional help?Persistent distress or impairment in functioning is a warning sign.What is a problem with using unstructured clinical interviews in diagnosis?Unstructured interviews may lack consistency and reliability in diagnosis.What statement is false regarding ageism?A statement that ageism does not affect mental health care is false.What term is used to describe a murderer that kills repeatedly and obsessively?The term is serial killer.What diagnosis might Rosa have if she suffers from dizziness and frequent loss of balance?Rosa may have a disorder affecting cognition or neurological functioning.What is true about learning disability?Learning disabilities involve significant impairment in specific cognitive domains, such as reading or math.DSM-5 is used most frequently in what type of health care setting?DSM-5 is most frequently used in clinical and research settings.What is true of antidepressant drugs?Antidepressant drugs may be used to treat mood disorders based on standardized diagnostic criteria.Which disorder is the predominant diagnosis of individuals found incompetent to stand trial?Psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia, are predominant diagnoses.Which individuals are most likely to be susceptible to toxic effects of alcohol?Individuals with impaired functioning or vulnerability due to age or health are most susceptible.Which questions is a person with dementia more likely to respond to?Simple, direct questions related to daily functioning are more likely to be answered.What is not a way to spot an impaired driver?Behaviors unrelated to impairment, such as normal driving, are not ways to spot an impaired driver.