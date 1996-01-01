Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #3 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • In which stage of alcoholism does the drinker face serious health problems?
    Serious health problems occur in the later stages of alcoholism when impairment is severe.
  • What is a traumatic experience?
    A traumatic experience is an event that causes significant distress and impairment in functioning.
  • What is not a potential warning sign of a mental health condition?
    Behaviors that do not cause distress or impairment are not warning signs.
  • Which type of consequence includes depression?
    Depression is a psychological consequence of maladaptive behavior.
  • What is a sign that someone is at risk for cannabis use disorder?
    Maladaptive patterns of cannabis use causing distress or impairment are signs of risk.
  • How does alcoholism affect one's life?
    Alcoholism causes significant distress and impairment in multiple areas of life.
  • What symptom indicates that someone may need mental health treatment?
    Persistent distress or impairment in functioning indicates need for treatment.
  • What are indirect measures of aberrant behavior also known as?
    Indirect measures are also known as informant ratings or observational assessments.
  • What is an example of a mental health that may be at risk?
    Any condition where maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior impairs functioning is at risk.
  • What is one problem with a sibling of an RBT being that RBT's supervisor?
    Potential bias and lack of objectivity may affect assessment and diagnosis.
  • What best summarizes the cause of mental health disorders?
    Mental health disorders are caused by complex interactions of biological, psychological, and social factors.
  • What is an example of an unhealthy social situation that may factor into mental illness?
    Social isolation or exposure to chronic stress may contribute to mental illness.
  • What best describes a suicide cluster?
    A suicide cluster is a series of suicides occurring in close temporal or geographic proximity.
  • What factor contributes to a person's risk of having a mental health disorder?
    Genetic, environmental, and psychological factors contribute to risk.
  • What is a possible family risk factor for drug abuse?
    Family history of substance use or maladaptive behavior increases risk.
  • What percentage of participants reached recovery in the Lovaas (1987) study?
    The specific percentage is not provided; refer to the study for exact figures.
  • How should a student who exhibits bullying behavior be perceived?
    Bullying behavior is maladaptive and may indicate underlying psychological challenges.
  • What action is characteristic of mental illness?
    Actions that are maladaptive, distressing, and atypical are characteristic of mental illness.
  • Who is most likely to need professional help for substance abuse?
    A person whose substance use causes significant distress or impairment is most likely to need help.
  • Bipolar disorder and depression are considered what type of mental health disorder?
    They are classified as mood disorders.
  • What is a warning sign that someone needs the help of a mental health professional?
    Persistent distress or impairment in functioning is a warning sign.
  • Which statement describes an individual who should consult a doctor?
    An individual experiencing significant distress or impairment should consult a doctor.
  • What is a question family members of those with dementia face in the early stage of diagnosis?
    How to support communication and daily functioning is a common question.
  • What is an example of a functional behavioral disorder?
    A disorder where maladaptive behavior impairs functioning, such as anxiety disorder, is a functional behavioral disorder.
  • What statement about the causes of mental illness is not true?
    A statement that ignores the complexity of biological, psychological, and social factors is not true.
  • What is not a sign or symptom of bulimia nervosa?
    Symptoms unrelated to binge eating or compensatory behaviors are not signs of bulimia nervosa.
  • What statement about punishment is false?
    A statement that punishment always leads to positive behavioral change is false.
  • What is true of diagnosing and troubleshooting?
    Diagnosis should be based on standardized criteria and careful assessment of symptoms.
  • What is one of the warning signs that Alison might need professional help?
    Persistent distress or impairment in functioning is a warning sign.
  • What is a problem with using unstructured clinical interviews in diagnosis?
    Unstructured interviews may lack consistency and reliability in diagnosis.
  • What statement is false regarding ageism?
    A statement that ageism does not affect mental health care is false.
  • What term is used to describe a murderer that kills repeatedly and obsessively?
    The term is serial killer.
  • What diagnosis might Rosa have if she suffers from dizziness and frequent loss of balance?
    Rosa may have a disorder affecting cognition or neurological functioning.
  • What is true about learning disability?
    Learning disabilities involve significant impairment in specific cognitive domains, such as reading or math.
  • DSM-5 is used most frequently in what type of health care setting?
    DSM-5 is most frequently used in clinical and research settings.
  • What is true of antidepressant drugs?
    Antidepressant drugs may be used to treat mood disorders based on standardized diagnostic criteria.
  • Which disorder is the predominant diagnosis of individuals found incompetent to stand trial?
    Psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia, are predominant diagnoses.
  • Which individuals are most likely to be susceptible to toxic effects of alcohol?
    Individuals with impaired functioning or vulnerability due to age or health are most susceptible.
  • Which questions is a person with dementia more likely to respond to?
    Simple, direct questions related to daily functioning are more likely to be answered.
  • What is not a way to spot an impaired driver?
    Behaviors unrelated to impairment, such as normal driving, are not ways to spot an impaired driver.