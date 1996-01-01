Skip to main content
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #4 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #4
  • What is not normally affected by long-term alcohol use?
    Functions unrelated to cognition, emotion, or behavior are not normally affected.
  • What are helpful interventions for a patient with aphasia following a stroke?
    Supportive communication strategies and rehabilitation are helpful.
  • What is not a symptom of anorexia nervosa?
    Symptoms unrelated to restrictive eating or weight loss are not symptoms of anorexia nervosa.
  • What is a major problem with intelligence tests mentioned in the text?
    Intelligence tests may not fully capture the complexity of cognitive functioning.
  • What behavior change is not common in drug abusers?
    Behavior changes unrelated to maladaptive substance use are not common.
  • What is not an effect of taking steroids?
    Effects unrelated to physical or psychological functioning are not effects of steroids.
  • Which type of seizure affects both sides of the brain?
    Generalized seizures affect both sides of the brain.
  • What behavior is one of the warning signs of suicide?
    Withdrawal from social activities and expressions of hopelessness are warning signs.
  • What are the three main symptoms of autism?
    Impairment in social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behaviors are main symptoms.
  • What is false of dissociative disorders?
    A statement that dissociative disorders do not cause distress or impairment is false.
  • How are individuals diagnosed as having personality disorders best characterized?
    They exhibit maladaptive, distressing, and atypical patterns of behavior.
  • What is the central focus of persecutory delusions?
    The belief that one is being targeted or persecuted by others.
  • What is the main difference between generalized anxiety disorder and phobic disorder?
    Generalized anxiety disorder involves pervasive worry, while phobic disorder involves fear of specific objects or situations.
  • What exemplifies a symptom of paranoid personality disorder?
    Suspiciousness and mistrust of others exemplify paranoid personality disorder.
  • What best illustrates a negative symptom of schizophrenia?
    Social withdrawal and lack of motivation are negative symptoms.
  • What behavior would qualify for an emergency inpatient psychiatric evaluation?
    Behavior that poses immediate risk to self or others qualifies for emergency evaluation.
  • What observation is not a reason to suspect physical abuse?
    Observations unrelated to distress or impairment are not reasons to suspect abuse.
  • What is alcohol abuse?
    Alcohol abuse is maladaptive use of alcohol causing distress or impairment.
  • What is the most likely classification of Annie's problems?
    Annie's problems may be classified as a psychological disorder if they cause distress and impairment.
  • What is the most common disorder found in clients diagnosed with bulimia nervosa?
    Mood disorders, such as depression, are commonly comorbid.
  • What is the least common mental health problem of those listed?
    A disorder with the lowest prevalence according to standardized criteria is least common.
  • What exemplifies a symptom of schizotypal personality disorder?
    Odd beliefs and eccentric behavior exemplify schizotypal personality disorder.
  • How is the idea that psychological disorders can be diagnosed and treated described?
    Psychological disorders are diagnosed using standardized criteria and can be treated with appropriate interventions.
  • What effect will Katerina most likely experience after being raped?
    Katerina may experience significant distress and impairment, such as symptoms of PTSD.
  • What is a typical nonverbal sign of elder abuse?
    Withdrawal, unexplained injuries, or changes in behavior are nonverbal signs.
  • Who is most likely to have memory difficulties?
    Individuals with cognitive impairment, such as dementia, are most likely.
  • What best describes the primary goal of treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder?
    The primary goal is to reduce distress and impairment caused by obsessions and compulsions.
  • What is the most dangerous time period following a previous suicide attempt?
    The period immediately following a previous attempt is most dangerous.
  • What is inconsistent with panic-level anxiety?
    Behaviors that do not involve intense fear or impairment are inconsistent.
  • Which mental disorder is characterized by extreme withdrawal and abnormal absorption in fantasy?
    Schizophrenia is characterized by extreme withdrawal and abnormal absorption in fantasy.
  • What is not an accurate portrayal of antisocial personality disorder?
    A portrayal that does not include maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior is not accurate.
  • Which person is least likely to obtain psychological treatment?
    A person whose behavior does not cause distress or impairment is least likely.
  • Which factors may lead to the development of a dissociative disorder?
    Significant psychological stress or trauma may contribute.
  • What is typically not a behavior that presages violence?
    Behaviors unrelated to distress or impairment are not typical precursors.
  • Which scenario best describes a binge-eating episode under DSM-5 criteria?
    Eating a large amount of food in a short period with distress and no compensatory behaviors.
  • What is true regarding the treatment of substance use disorder?
    Treatment should address maladaptive patterns and aim to reduce distress and impairment.
  • What is true regarding dissociative disorders?
    Dissociative disorders involve significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior.
  • What is generally true about help for mental health problems?
    Professional help is recommended when distress or impairment is present.
  • What can cause a developmental disability?
    Biological, psychological, or environmental factors can cause developmental disability.
  • What is a problem associated with informant ratings?
    Informant ratings may be biased or inaccurate.