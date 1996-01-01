Skip to main content
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #5 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #5
  • What is true about autism spectrum disorder (ASD)?
    ASD involves deficits in social communication and restricted, repetitive behaviors.
  • What is not considered a problem of interviews?
    Problems unrelated to consistency or reliability are not considered.
  • What is true regarding people experiencing mania?
    People experiencing mania show elevated mood and impaired judgment.
  • Which student is most likely to have a language disorder?
    A student with significant impairment in language development and functioning.
  • What is not a typical feature of alcoholism?
    Features unrelated to maladaptive alcohol use are not typical.
  • Who is most likely to be diagnosed with a phobic disorder?
    A person with excessive, irrational fear of specific objects or situations.
  • What is a negative symptom associated with schizophrenia?
    Social withdrawal and lack of motivation are negative symptoms.
  • What drug do individuals suffering from bulimia nervosa use to rid the body of food and waste?
    Laxatives are commonly used.
  • Which client is most likely to be diagnosed with migraine headaches?
    A client with recurrent, severe headaches causing impairment.
  • What provides the best definition for mental illness?
    Mental illness is a significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior causing distress or impairment.
  • Maintenance factor 1 is most closely related to which approach to psychological disorders?
    It is related to the biopsychosocial approach, considering biological, psychological, and social factors.
  • People diagnosed with illness anxiety disorder often engage in which behavior?
    Excessive health-related behaviors and preoccupation with illness.
  • What is true regarding dissociative identity disorder?
    Dissociative identity disorder involves the presence of two or more distinct identities causing distress or impairment.
  • What is not true of bulimia nervosa?
    A statement that bulimia nervosa does not involve compensatory behaviors is not true.
  • What behavior is not characteristic of a substance use disorder?
    Behaviors unrelated to maladaptive substance use are not characteristic.
  • Which disorder is often comorbid with agoraphobia?
    Panic disorder is often comorbid with agoraphobia.
  • When is elder abuse present?
    Elder abuse is present when an elderly person experiences distress or impairment due to mistreatment.
  • What is accurate about anorexia nervosa?
    Anorexia nervosa involves restrictive eating and significant weight loss causing distress and impairment.
  • What is the best question to ask when screening for suicide risk?
    Ask directly about thoughts of self-harm or suicide.
  • What symptom does not pertain to bipolar disorder?
    Symptoms unrelated to mood disturbance are not part of bipolar disorder.
  • What are the two core symptom areas of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)?
    Deficits in social communication and restricted, repetitive behaviors.
  • What is not a typical symptom of PTSD?
    Symptoms unrelated to trauma or distress are not typical.
  • What is true regarding bulimia nervosa?
    Bulimia nervosa involves recurrent binge eating and compensatory behaviors causing distress.
  • What are the most commonly abused drugs among older adults?
    Prescription medications and alcohol are most commonly abused.
  • What is true of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)?
    ASD involves deficits in social communication and restricted, repetitive behaviors.
  • A person's consistent maladaptive behavior can most likely be attributed to which factor?
    A psychological disorder may be the cause.
  • What is not usually a warning sign of depression?
    Behaviors unrelated to mood disturbance are not warning signs.
  • What is true about borderline personality disorder?
    Borderline personality disorder involves maladaptive patterns of emotion and behavior causing distress.
  • What health problem is associated with binge drinking among college students?
    Impaired functioning and increased risk of injury are associated.
  • Which individuals are more likely to be abused?
    Individuals with impaired functioning or vulnerability are more likely.
  • Which term refers to the typical outcome of a disease?
    Prognosis refers to the typical outcome.
  • What is a disorder of cognition that typically results from brain abnormalities?
    Dementia is a disorder of cognition resulting from brain abnormalities.
  • What does not characterize stress disorders?
    Symptoms unrelated to distress or impairment do not characterize stress disorders.
  • Adolescent mood swings might be misdiagnosed as which psychological disorder?
    Mood disorders such as bipolar disorder may be misdiagnosed.
  • What is not a mental consequence of addiction?
    Consequences unrelated to cognition, emotion, or behavior are not mental consequences.
  • What is not one of the symptoms required for the diagnosis of major depressive disorder?
    Symptoms unrelated to mood disturbance are not required.
  • What are biological explanations of mood disorders?
    Biological explanations include genetic, neurochemical, and brain structure factors.
  • What statement is false regarding biological research conducted on bipolar disorder?
    A statement that ignores the role of biological factors is false.
  • What is not an affective disorder?
    A disorder not primarily involving mood disturbance is not an affective disorder.
  • Who would be most likely to receive a diagnosis of factitious disorder?
    A person who intentionally produces or feigns symptoms for psychological reasons.