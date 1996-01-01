Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #5 Flashcards
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is true about autism spectrum disorder (ASD)?ASD involves deficits in social communication and restricted, repetitive behaviors.What is not considered a problem of interviews?Problems unrelated to consistency or reliability are not considered.What is true regarding people experiencing mania?People experiencing mania show elevated mood and impaired judgment.Which student is most likely to have a language disorder?A student with significant impairment in language development and functioning.What is not a typical feature of alcoholism?Features unrelated to maladaptive alcohol use are not typical.Who is most likely to be diagnosed with a phobic disorder?A person with excessive, irrational fear of specific objects or situations.What is a negative symptom associated with schizophrenia?Social withdrawal and lack of motivation are negative symptoms.What drug do individuals suffering from bulimia nervosa use to rid the body of food and waste?Laxatives are commonly used.Which client is most likely to be diagnosed with migraine headaches?A client with recurrent, severe headaches causing impairment.What provides the best definition for mental illness?Mental illness is a significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior causing distress or impairment.Maintenance factor 1 is most closely related to which approach to psychological disorders?It is related to the biopsychosocial approach, considering biological, psychological, and social factors.People diagnosed with illness anxiety disorder often engage in which behavior?Excessive health-related behaviors and preoccupation with illness.What is true regarding dissociative identity disorder?Dissociative identity disorder involves the presence of two or more distinct identities causing distress or impairment.What is not true of bulimia nervosa?A statement that bulimia nervosa does not involve compensatory behaviors is not true.What behavior is not characteristic of a substance use disorder?Behaviors unrelated to maladaptive substance use are not characteristic.Which disorder is often comorbid with agoraphobia?Panic disorder is often comorbid with agoraphobia.When is elder abuse present?Elder abuse is present when an elderly person experiences distress or impairment due to mistreatment.What is accurate about anorexia nervosa?Anorexia nervosa involves restrictive eating and significant weight loss causing distress and impairment.What is the best question to ask when screening for suicide risk?Ask directly about thoughts of self-harm or suicide.What symptom does not pertain to bipolar disorder?Symptoms unrelated to mood disturbance are not part of bipolar disorder.What are the two core symptom areas of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)?Deficits in social communication and restricted, repetitive behaviors.What is not a typical symptom of PTSD?Symptoms unrelated to trauma or distress are not typical.What is true regarding bulimia nervosa?Bulimia nervosa involves recurrent binge eating and compensatory behaviors causing distress.What are the most commonly abused drugs among older adults?Prescription medications and alcohol are most commonly abused.What is true of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)?ASD involves deficits in social communication and restricted, repetitive behaviors.A person's consistent maladaptive behavior can most likely be attributed to which factor?A psychological disorder may be the cause.What is not usually a warning sign of depression?Behaviors unrelated to mood disturbance are not warning signs.What is true about borderline personality disorder?Borderline personality disorder involves maladaptive patterns of emotion and behavior causing distress.What health problem is associated with binge drinking among college students?Impaired functioning and increased risk of injury are associated.Which individuals are more likely to be abused?Individuals with impaired functioning or vulnerability are more likely.Which term refers to the typical outcome of a disease?Prognosis refers to the typical outcome.What is a disorder of cognition that typically results from brain abnormalities?Dementia is a disorder of cognition resulting from brain abnormalities.What does not characterize stress disorders?Symptoms unrelated to distress or impairment do not characterize stress disorders.Adolescent mood swings might be misdiagnosed as which psychological disorder?Mood disorders such as bipolar disorder may be misdiagnosed.What is not a mental consequence of addiction?Consequences unrelated to cognition, emotion, or behavior are not mental consequences.What is not one of the symptoms required for the diagnosis of major depressive disorder?Symptoms unrelated to mood disturbance are not required.What are biological explanations of mood disorders?Biological explanations include genetic, neurochemical, and brain structure factors.What statement is false regarding biological research conducted on bipolar disorder?A statement that ignores the role of biological factors is false.What is not an affective disorder?A disorder not primarily involving mood disturbance is not an affective disorder.Who would be most likely to receive a diagnosis of factitious disorder?A person who intentionally produces or feigns symptoms for psychological reasons.