Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #6 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #6
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What became a problem after the de-institutionalization movement of the 1970s?
    Lack of adequate community support for individuals with psychological disorders.
  • What is not a symptom of anorexia nervosa?
    Symptoms unrelated to restrictive eating or weight loss are not symptoms.
  • What is not a major characteristic of substance dependence?
    Characteristics unrelated to maladaptive substance use are not major.
  • What is true about narcissistic personality disorder?
    Narcissistic personality disorder involves maladaptive patterns of grandiosity and lack of empathy.
  • What assessment finding would the nurse observe in a client with bipolar disorder?
    Elevated mood, increased energy, and impaired judgment.
  • What is least likely to be a sign of a psychiatric emergency?
    Behaviors unrelated to immediate risk are least likely.
  • What is the difference between voluntary and involuntary commitment?
    Voluntary commitment is chosen by the individual; involuntary is mandated due to risk.
  • How do doctors distinguish between Parkinson disease and Parkinson syndrome?
    By assessing specific symptoms and underlying causes.
  • What is not usually a primary concern of women seeking addictions treatment?
    Concerns unrelated to distress or impairment are not primary.
  • What is most descriptive of antisocial personality disorder?
    A lack of conscience and disregard for others' rights.
  • Which scenario best describes a manic episode?
    Elevated mood, increased energy, and impaired judgment over a set time frame.
  • Who would be considered a good candidate for psychoanalysis?
    A person with insight-oriented psychological issues.
  • What is not true about intervention for students with dyslexia?
    A statement that intervention is unnecessary is not true.
  • What did the nurse observe in a patient with an atonic seizure?
    Sudden loss of muscle tone and collapse.
  • What is not a criterion to establish a psychological disorder?
    Criteria unrelated to distress, impairment, or atypicality are not valid.
  • What is not a subtype of schizophrenia?
    A subtype not defined by standardized criteria is not a subtype.
  • What client is being treated with a typical antipsychotic?
    A client with a psychotic disorder such as schizophrenia.
  • What statement concerning antisocial personality disorder is not correct?
    A statement that does not reflect maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior is not correct.
  • What is a difference between bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder?
    Bulimia nervosa involves compensatory behaviors; binge eating disorder does not.
  • Why does it make sense to view addiction as a mental disorder?
    Addiction involves maladaptive patterns causing distress and impairment.
  • What does delinquency refer to?
    Delinquency refers to actions by adolescents that break the law.
  • Which mental disorder is most likely to lead to poverty?
    Severe mental disorders causing significant impairment, such as schizophrenia.
  • What is a positive symptom of schizophrenia?
    Hallucinations and delusions are positive symptoms.
  • Which is not a symptom of dissociative identity disorder?
    Symptoms unrelated to identity disturbance are not symptoms.
  • Which is not a common symptom of all dissociative disorders?
    Symptoms unrelated to cognition, emotion, or behavior are not common.
  • Is deviance always considered a crime?
    No, deviance is not always considered a crime.
  • What is a positive symptom of schizophrenia?
    Hallucinations and delusions are positive symptoms.
  • What is the loss of the ability to speak, write, or comprehend called?
    This is called aphasia.
  • What best captures the relationship between a fear and a phobia?
    A phobia is an excessive, irrational fear causing distress and impairment.
  • What is a loss or decline in mental function called?
    This is called cognitive impairment or dementia.
  • Which situation most clearly illustrates a person having a cognitive problem?
    Difficulty with memory, attention, or decision-making illustrates a cognitive problem.
  • Schizophrenia is an example of what type of disorder?
    Schizophrenia is a psychotic disorder.
  • Psychopathology includes illnesses or disorders that involve which symptoms?
    Psychopathology involves symptoms of cognition, emotion, or behavior.
  • A depressive disorder is classified as what type of disorder?
    A depressive disorder is classified as a mood disorder.
  • How may behaviors be classified as abnormal?
    Behaviors are abnormal if they are maladaptive, distressing, and atypical.
  • What is the definition of positive symptoms?
    Positive symptoms are excesses or distortions of normal functioning, such as hallucinations.
  • Women constitute approximately what percent of those suffering from generalized anxiety disorder?
    Women constitute a higher percentage, but the exact figure is not provided.
  • Based on age of onset, when is anorexia nervosa most likely to begin?
    Anorexia nervosa most often begins in adolescence.
  • What is the most commonly diagnosed learning disorder?
    Dyslexia is the most commonly diagnosed learning disorder.
  • What is true concerning behavioral emergencies?
    Behavioral emergencies involve immediate risk to self or others.