Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #7 Flashcards

  • What is most likely to cause an altered mental status?
    Significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior may cause altered mental status.
  • Psychological disorders may be a result of all of the following except what?
    Factors unrelated to biological, psychological, or social causes are not results.
  • People who are prone to which disorders are deficient in receptors for GABA?
    Anxiety disorders are associated with GABA receptor deficiency.
  • Patterns of inappropriate behavior include which personality disorders?
    Antisocial and narcissistic personality disorders involve inappropriate behavior patterns.
  • What is one of the positive symptoms of schizophrenia?
    Hallucinations are a positive symptom.
  • What is a delusion?
    A delusion is a fixed, false belief not shared by others.
  • Tinnitus, vertigo, and gradual hearing loss typify which disorder?
    These symptoms typify Meniere's disease.
  • A lack of conscience is most characteristic of which disorder?
    Antisocial personality disorder.
  • Physical complaints that cannot be explained medically are characteristic of which disorder?
    Somatic symptom disorder.
  • Somatic symptom disorder involves what?
    Physical symptoms causing distress or impairment without full medical explanation.
  • What are clang associations in schizophrenia?
    Clang associations are speech patterns based on sound rather than meaning.
  • Which patient is least likely to be in danger of committing suicide?
    A patient without significant distress or impairment is least likely.
  • At what median age do symptoms of antisocial personality disorder begin to appear?
    Symptoms typically begin in adolescence.
  • What are paranoia questions?
    Questions reflecting suspiciousness and mistrust of others.
  • Why did Dr. Griffiths diagnose Manuel with major depressive disorder?
    Manuel exhibited persistent depressed mood and impairment in functioning.
  • At the most basic level, schizophrenia is best conceptualized as what type of disorder?
    Schizophrenia is a psychotic disorder.
  • Antisocial personality disorder is most likely to be characterized by what?
    A lack of conscience and disregard for others' rights.
  • What does epilepsy mean?
    Epilepsy means a person has recurring unprovoked seizures.
  • What do students who report sexual misconduct experience?
    They may experience distress and impairment.
  • Is the infliction of mental suffering usually easier to detect than other forms of abuse?
    No, mental suffering is often harder to detect.
  • What is the definition of mental health according to HESI?
    Mental health is the presence of adaptive functioning and absence of significant distress or impairment.
  • According to the medical model, psychological disorders are what?
    They are medical conditions with biological, psychological, and social causes.
  • What is a psychological disorder?
    A psychological disorder is a significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior causing distress or impairment.
  • What is physical abuse?
    Physical abuse is intended, non-accidental injury or cruelty to a child.
  • What is a patient experiencing aphasia?
    A patient with aphasia has lost the ability to speak, write, or comprehend language.
  • Which is not a treatment for mental health disorders?
    Treatments unrelated to reducing distress or impairment are not valid.
  • Are mental health counselors typically the starting point for prescribing medications?
    No, prescribing is typically done by psychiatrists or medical doctors.
  • Who is most likely to seek an individual alcohol treatment program?
    A person experiencing significant distress or impairment due to alcohol use.
  • Which is not a warning sign of suicide?
    Behaviors unrelated to distress or impairment are not warning signs.
  • What is the loss of ability to think logically and clearly called?
    This is called cognitive impairment.
  • In general, how are anxiety disorders characterized?
    By excessive fear or worry causing distress and impairment.
  • What does Annie experience if she has disorganized thinking and communicates with people who do not exist?
    Annie may be experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia.
  • What percentage of the population has dyslexia?
    Around 10–15 percent.
  • What is the assessment for personality disorders by an RN?
    Assessment involves identifying maladaptive, distressing, and atypical patterns of behavior.
  • Is quid pro quo sexual harassment illegal, but hostile environment harassment is not?
    Both forms of sexual harassment are illegal.
  • What is the assessment for mood disorders and suicide by an RN?
    Assessment involves identifying persistent mood disturbance and risk of self-harm.
  • What is the definition of schizophrenia in AP psychology?
    Schizophrenia is a psychotic disorder involving disturbances in thought, emotion, and behavior.
  • What is the diagnosis for Apollonia with major depressive disorder?
    Apollonia has persistent depressed mood and impairment in functioning.
  • Is the medical model currently the primary way to explain the causes of psychological disorders?
    Yes, the medical model is widely used.
  • What is not a key sign of alcohol overdose (alcohol poisoning)?
    Symptoms unrelated to distress or impairment are not key signs.