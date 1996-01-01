Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #7 Flashcards
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #7
What is most likely to cause an altered mental status?Significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior may cause altered mental status.Psychological disorders may be a result of all of the following except what?Factors unrelated to biological, psychological, or social causes are not results.People who are prone to which disorders are deficient in receptors for GABA?Anxiety disorders are associated with GABA receptor deficiency.Patterns of inappropriate behavior include which personality disorders?Antisocial and narcissistic personality disorders involve inappropriate behavior patterns.What is one of the positive symptoms of schizophrenia?Hallucinations are a positive symptom.What is a delusion?A delusion is a fixed, false belief not shared by others.Tinnitus, vertigo, and gradual hearing loss typify which disorder?These symptoms typify Meniere's disease.A lack of conscience is most characteristic of which disorder?Antisocial personality disorder.Physical complaints that cannot be explained medically are characteristic of which disorder?Somatic symptom disorder.Somatic symptom disorder involves what?Physical symptoms causing distress or impairment without full medical explanation.What are clang associations in schizophrenia?Clang associations are speech patterns based on sound rather than meaning.Which patient is least likely to be in danger of committing suicide?A patient without significant distress or impairment is least likely.At what median age do symptoms of antisocial personality disorder begin to appear?Symptoms typically begin in adolescence.What are paranoia questions?Questions reflecting suspiciousness and mistrust of others.Why did Dr. Griffiths diagnose Manuel with major depressive disorder?Manuel exhibited persistent depressed mood and impairment in functioning.At the most basic level, schizophrenia is best conceptualized as what type of disorder?Schizophrenia is a psychotic disorder.Antisocial personality disorder is most likely to be characterized by what?A lack of conscience and disregard for others' rights.What does epilepsy mean?Epilepsy means a person has recurring unprovoked seizures.What do students who report sexual misconduct experience?They may experience distress and impairment.Is the infliction of mental suffering usually easier to detect than other forms of abuse?No, mental suffering is often harder to detect.What is the definition of mental health according to HESI?Mental health is the presence of adaptive functioning and absence of significant distress or impairment.According to the medical model, psychological disorders are what?They are medical conditions with biological, psychological, and social causes.What is a psychological disorder?A psychological disorder is a significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior causing distress or impairment.What is physical abuse?Physical abuse is intended, non-accidental injury or cruelty to a child.What is a patient experiencing aphasia?A patient with aphasia has lost the ability to speak, write, or comprehend language.Which is not a treatment for mental health disorders?Treatments unrelated to reducing distress or impairment are not valid.Are mental health counselors typically the starting point for prescribing medications?No, prescribing is typically done by psychiatrists or medical doctors.Who is most likely to seek an individual alcohol treatment program?A person experiencing significant distress or impairment due to alcohol use.Which is not a warning sign of suicide?Behaviors unrelated to distress or impairment are not warning signs.What is the loss of ability to think logically and clearly called?This is called cognitive impairment.In general, how are anxiety disorders characterized?By excessive fear or worry causing distress and impairment.What does Annie experience if she has disorganized thinking and communicates with people who do not exist?Annie may be experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia.What percentage of the population has dyslexia?Around 10–15 percent.What is the assessment for personality disorders by an RN?Assessment involves identifying maladaptive, distressing, and atypical patterns of behavior.Is quid pro quo sexual harassment illegal, but hostile environment harassment is not?Both forms of sexual harassment are illegal.What is the assessment for mood disorders and suicide by an RN?Assessment involves identifying persistent mood disturbance and risk of self-harm.What is the definition of schizophrenia in AP psychology?Schizophrenia is a psychotic disorder involving disturbances in thought, emotion, and behavior.What is the diagnosis for Apollonia with major depressive disorder?Apollonia has persistent depressed mood and impairment in functioning.Is the medical model currently the primary way to explain the causes of psychological disorders?Yes, the medical model is widely used.What is not a key sign of alcohol overdose (alcohol poisoning)?Symptoms unrelated to distress or impairment are not key signs.