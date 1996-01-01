Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #8 Flashcards
In the harmful dysfunction definition of psychological disorders, what does dysfunction involve?Dysfunction involves impairment in normal psychological functioning.What criteria must be met for a behavior to be considered sexual harassment?Behavior must be unwelcome and cause distress or impairment.Can very smart people have dyslexia?Yes, intelligence and dyslexia are independent.What is a mark of social disgrace that sets the deviant apart from the rest of society?This is called stigma.What is peripartum onset depression?Depression occurring during or after pregnancy.What is not a common cause of acute psychotic behavior?Causes unrelated to psychological or medical disturbance are not common.Are drugs the #1 killer of teens in America?No, this is a myth.When is anxiety considered disordered?When it is excessive, persistent, and causes distress or impairment.What is the definition of tardive dyskinesia in AP psychology?Tardive dyskinesia is a movement disorder caused by long-term antipsychotic use.What should you do if a shipmate is acting depressed and mentions suicide?Seek immediate professional help.Which patients are at higher risk for suicide?Patients with significant distress or impairment, such as mood disorders.What is a primary characteristic of autism spectrum disorder?Deficits in social communication.What is not a warning sign that someone is misusing alcohol?Behaviors unrelated to maladaptive use are not warning signs.What may indicate a potential drug overdose?Impaired functioning and distress may indicate overdose.Antipsychotic drugs such as Haldol are used to treat all of the following except what?Conditions unrelated to psychotic symptoms are not treated.What behaviors may indicate a drinking problem over time?Maladaptive patterns of alcohol use causing distress or impairment.How do you match each depressive and bipolar disorder with its description?By identifying key symptoms and impairment in functioning.What is body dysmorphia?Body dysmorphia is a psychological disorder involving preoccupation with perceived defects in appearance.What is not a warning sign of suicide?Behaviors unrelated to distress or impairment are not warning signs.What is an example of a mental health that may be at risk?Any condition with maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior.How is stalking best defined?Stalking is repeated, unwanted attention causing distress or impairment.What is the simultaneous presence of two or more disorders in one person called?This is called comorbidity.What is not a necessary condition for the diagnosis of a personality disorder?Conditions unrelated to maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior.What statements about the prevalence of psychopathology are true or false?Prevalence varies by disorder and population; refer to standardized criteria.What is a symptom of depression?Persistent depressed mood and impairment in functioning.Is test anxiety a category of anxiety disorder listed in the DSM-5?Test anxiety is not a separate category but may be part of generalized anxiety disorder.What is a psychological disorder?A syndrome marked by a clinically significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior.Why do problem behaviors often occur?Problem behaviors often occur due to skill deficits or maladaptive patterns.According to the medical model, psychological disorders are what?Medical conditions with biological, psychological, and social causes.What percentage of people who are homeless may have a spectrum disorder?An estimated 20 percent.How are phobias most likely to be characterized?By excessive, irrational fear causing distress and impairment.Do counseling psychologists typically handle severe psychological disorders?No, severe disorders are typically managed by clinical psychologists or psychiatrists.What is not a common cause of seizures in children?Causes unrelated to neurological or medical disturbance.What type of abuse occurs when a person's privileges are taken away?This is called psychological or emotional abuse.What is one myth about mental illness?That those suffering from mental illness cannot be cured.Will insurance companies usually only cover psychotherapy if it is considered medically necessary?Yes, coverage is typically based on medical necessity.Is 'insane' a psychological term used to describe individuals with a severe mental disorder?No, 'insane' is a legal term, not a psychological diagnosis.What does research on the causes of schizophrenia strongly suggest?Schizophrenia has complex biological, psychological, and social causes.The Maslach Burnout Inventory is an example of which type of measure?A standardized self-report inventory.What is true of a person using early-stage dementia communication patterns?They may show mild impairment in communication and cognition.