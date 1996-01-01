Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #8 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #8
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • In the harmful dysfunction definition of psychological disorders, what does dysfunction involve?
    Dysfunction involves impairment in normal psychological functioning.
  • What criteria must be met for a behavior to be considered sexual harassment?
    Behavior must be unwelcome and cause distress or impairment.
  • Can very smart people have dyslexia?
    Yes, intelligence and dyslexia are independent.
  • What is a mark of social disgrace that sets the deviant apart from the rest of society?
    This is called stigma.
  • What is peripartum onset depression?
    Depression occurring during or after pregnancy.
  • What is not a common cause of acute psychotic behavior?
    Causes unrelated to psychological or medical disturbance are not common.
  • Are drugs the #1 killer of teens in America?
    No, this is a myth.
  • When is anxiety considered disordered?
    When it is excessive, persistent, and causes distress or impairment.
  • What is the definition of tardive dyskinesia in AP psychology?
    Tardive dyskinesia is a movement disorder caused by long-term antipsychotic use.
  • What should you do if a shipmate is acting depressed and mentions suicide?
    Seek immediate professional help.
  • Which patients are at higher risk for suicide?
    Patients with significant distress or impairment, such as mood disorders.
  • What is a primary characteristic of autism spectrum disorder?
    Deficits in social communication.
  • What is not a warning sign that someone is misusing alcohol?
    Behaviors unrelated to maladaptive use are not warning signs.
  • What may indicate a potential drug overdose?
    Impaired functioning and distress may indicate overdose.
  • Antipsychotic drugs such as Haldol are used to treat all of the following except what?
    Conditions unrelated to psychotic symptoms are not treated.
  • What behaviors may indicate a drinking problem over time?
    Maladaptive patterns of alcohol use causing distress or impairment.
  • How do you match each depressive and bipolar disorder with its description?
    By identifying key symptoms and impairment in functioning.
  • What is body dysmorphia?
    Body dysmorphia is a psychological disorder involving preoccupation with perceived defects in appearance.
  • What is not a warning sign of suicide?
    Behaviors unrelated to distress or impairment are not warning signs.
  • What is an example of a mental health that may be at risk?
    Any condition with maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior.
  • How is stalking best defined?
    Stalking is repeated, unwanted attention causing distress or impairment.
  • What is the simultaneous presence of two or more disorders in one person called?
    This is called comorbidity.
  • What is not a necessary condition for the diagnosis of a personality disorder?
    Conditions unrelated to maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior.
  • What statements about the prevalence of psychopathology are true or false?
    Prevalence varies by disorder and population; refer to standardized criteria.
  • What is a symptom of depression?
    Persistent depressed mood and impairment in functioning.
  • Is test anxiety a category of anxiety disorder listed in the DSM-5?
    Test anxiety is not a separate category but may be part of generalized anxiety disorder.
  • What is a psychological disorder?
    A syndrome marked by a clinically significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior.
  • Why do problem behaviors often occur?
    Problem behaviors often occur due to skill deficits or maladaptive patterns.
  • According to the medical model, psychological disorders are what?
    Medical conditions with biological, psychological, and social causes.
  • What percentage of people who are homeless may have a spectrum disorder?
    An estimated 20 percent.
  • How are phobias most likely to be characterized?
    By excessive, irrational fear causing distress and impairment.
  • Do counseling psychologists typically handle severe psychological disorders?
    No, severe disorders are typically managed by clinical psychologists or psychiatrists.
  • What is not a common cause of seizures in children?
    Causes unrelated to neurological or medical disturbance.
  • What type of abuse occurs when a person's privileges are taken away?
    This is called psychological or emotional abuse.
  • What is one myth about mental illness?
    That those suffering from mental illness cannot be cured.
  • Will insurance companies usually only cover psychotherapy if it is considered medically necessary?
    Yes, coverage is typically based on medical necessity.
  • Is 'insane' a psychological term used to describe individuals with a severe mental disorder?
    No, 'insane' is a legal term, not a psychological diagnosis.
  • What does research on the causes of schizophrenia strongly suggest?
    Schizophrenia has complex biological, psychological, and social causes.
  • The Maslach Burnout Inventory is an example of which type of measure?
    A standardized self-report inventory.
  • What is true of a person using early-stage dementia communication patterns?
    They may show mild impairment in communication and cognition.