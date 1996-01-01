Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #9 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #9
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/19
  • What is true of a person using early-stage dementia communication patterns?
    They may show mild impairment in communication and cognition.
  • When does a test have a high degree of validity?
    When it accurately measures what it is intended to measure.
  • Is a substance abuser likely to file a worker's compensation claim?
    No, substance abusers are less likely to file such claims.
  • What is not a primary characteristic of ADHD?
    Characteristics unrelated to inattention or hyperactivity.
  • What is not classified as an anxiety disorder in the DSM-5?
    Disorders not primarily involving excessive fear or anxiety.
  • What refers to the simultaneous presence of two or more disorders in one person?
    Comorbidity.
  • Which treatment is most commonly used for phobia?
    Exposure-based therapies are commonly used.
  • What is not a common symptom of generalized anxiety disorder?
    Symptoms unrelated to excessive worry or anxiety.
  • What is not a characteristic of depression?
    Characteristics unrelated to mood disturbance.
  • What is not an example of suicidal ideation?
    Thoughts unrelated to self-harm or suicide.
  • What is true regarding ADHD?
    ADHD involves maladaptive patterns of inattention and/or hyperactivity causing impairment.
  • In the context of abnormal behavior, what is true of deviant behavior?
    Deviant behavior is atypical within cultural context and may be considered abnormal if maladaptive and distressing.
  • What best illustrates a compulsion?
    Repetitive behaviors performed to reduce distress.
  • What is not a symptom of borderline personality disorder?
    Symptoms unrelated to emotional instability or maladaptive behavior.
  • How many U.S. adults were living with a psychological disorder in 2019?
    The specific number is not provided; refer to official statistics.
  • What is one danger of self-report personality measures?
    They may be affected by subjective bias or inaccurate reporting.
  • What is not a type of anxiety disorder?
    Disorders not involving excessive fear or anxiety.
  • What does the etiology for mental disorders describe?
    Etiology describes the causes or origins of mental disorders.
  • What term is defined as the relapse of a chronic condition?
    Recurrence or relapse.