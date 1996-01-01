Emotion quiz #3 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the allure of fear?Fear can be alluring because it produces high arousal and can make experiences more intense or exciting.What does it mean to show empathy?Showing empathy means recognizing, understanding, and sharing another person's feelings.Which emotion is opposite of the other three: angry, content, furious, or annoyed?Content is the opposite emotion, as it has positive valence, while the others have negative valence.How does emotional awareness help with non-verbal communication?Emotional awareness helps interpret and express emotions through non-verbal cues like facial expressions and body language.Which facial expression conveys a positive emotion in most cultures?A smile conveys a positive emotion in most cultures.Why are teenagers more susceptible to changing emotions?Teenagers are more susceptible due to developmental changes in brain regions involved in emotion regulation.What emotional state is important to maintain while reporting an accident in the lab?It is important to maintain a calm emotional state.What is the term for the emotions that a word stirs in a reader?The term is 'connotation.'Which of the following is an emotion or attitude that can create a communication barrier?Hostility can create a communication barrier.Which of the following have been shown to enhance happiness?Positive relationships and expressing gratitude have been shown to enhance happiness.What are some effects of emotions?Emotions can influence physiological responses, thoughts, behaviors, and social interactions.Which part of an I-statement involves a description of your needs or feelings?The part that describes your needs or feelings is the 'feeling' component.Electrically stimulating a rat's amygdala would most likely produce which of the following?Stimulating the amygdala would likely produce an emotional response such as fear or aggression.Why might someone feel vengeful?Someone might feel vengeful due to experiencing intense negative emotions such as anger.What characterizes the 'low road' neural pathway to emotions?The 'low road' is a fast, automatic pathway that processes emotional stimuli quickly, often through the amygdala.Why do people express emotions that they see?People often mimic others' emotions due to social and biological influences, such as emotional contagion.Which of the following emotions has a neutral valence?An emotion with neutral valence would be one that is neither pleasant nor unpleasant, such as neutrality or indifference.What is a common trigger for infant anger?A common trigger for infant anger is frustration or unmet needs.Which of the following is an example of empathy?Understanding and sharing another person's feelings is an example of empathy.Which of the following is a basic emotion expressed by six-month-old babies?Anger is a basic emotion expressed by six-month-old babies.Which represents a statement of self-esteem?'I feel good about myself' is a statement of self-esteem.Which of the following is an example of a secondary emotion?Pride is an example of a secondary emotion.How could the way you express emotions affect your social health?Expressing emotions appropriately can improve relationships and social interactions.Which of the following involves stating an observation or recognition of a patient's feeling?Empathy involves recognizing and acknowledging a patient's feelings.Which emotion type develops in the first six months of life and is also present in animals?Basic emotions develop in the first six months and are present in animals.Which dimensions of emotional intelligence constitute personal competence?Personal competence includes self-awareness and self-regulation.How could emotional sermons make people more interested in religion?Emotional sermons can engage listeners by evoking strong feelings, making the message more memorable and persuasive.Which word is an antonym for 'joyful'?Unhappy is an antonym for 'joyful.'Regarding emotional regulation, what is important to understand?Emotional regulation involves managing and modifying emotional responses to achieve desired outcomes.Which emotion is a particularly unhealthy focus of rumination?Rumination on sadness or anger can be particularly unhealthy.LeDoux's work on the physiology involving emotions has focused on what part of the brain?LeDoux's work has focused on the amygdala.Which of the following provides an example of how your own inner voice can influence self-esteem?Positive self-talk can enhance self-esteem, while negative self-talk can lower it.Nonverbal communication and body language are elements of which component of emotions?They are elements of the behavioral expression component of emotions.What is approaching another person with a feeling of esteem or regard called?Approaching another person with esteem or regard is called respect.Which of the following statements is false concerning emotional health?It is false to say that emotional health means never experiencing negative emotions.How do states of mind differ from feelings?States of mind, such as moods, are longer-lasting and less intense than feelings, which are brief and intense emotional responses.What does David's expression suggest if he is smiling?If David is smiling, his expression suggests a positive emotion such as happiness.Which of the following is true about emotional abuse?Emotional abuse can negatively impact a person's emotional well-being and self-esteem.Why does emotional hijacking occur?Emotional hijacking occurs when intense emotions override rational thinking, often due to rapid processing in the amygdala.Are humans good or bad at recognizing emotions in other people?Humans are generally good at recognizing basic emotions in others, especially through facial expressions.