Emotion quiz #3 Flashcards

Emotion quiz #3
  • What is the allure of fear?
    Fear can be alluring because it produces high arousal and can make experiences more intense or exciting.
  • What does it mean to show empathy?
    Showing empathy means recognizing, understanding, and sharing another person's feelings.
  • Which emotion is opposite of the other three: angry, content, furious, or annoyed?
    Content is the opposite emotion, as it has positive valence, while the others have negative valence.
  • How does emotional awareness help with non-verbal communication?
    Emotional awareness helps interpret and express emotions through non-verbal cues like facial expressions and body language.
  • Which facial expression conveys a positive emotion in most cultures?
    A smile conveys a positive emotion in most cultures.
  • Why are teenagers more susceptible to changing emotions?
    Teenagers are more susceptible due to developmental changes in brain regions involved in emotion regulation.
  • What emotional state is important to maintain while reporting an accident in the lab?
    It is important to maintain a calm emotional state.
  • What is the term for the emotions that a word stirs in a reader?
    The term is 'connotation.'
  • Which of the following is an emotion or attitude that can create a communication barrier?
    Hostility can create a communication barrier.
  • Which of the following have been shown to enhance happiness?
    Positive relationships and expressing gratitude have been shown to enhance happiness.
  • What are some effects of emotions?
    Emotions can influence physiological responses, thoughts, behaviors, and social interactions.
  • Which part of an I-statement involves a description of your needs or feelings?
    The part that describes your needs or feelings is the 'feeling' component.
  • Electrically stimulating a rat's amygdala would most likely produce which of the following?
    Stimulating the amygdala would likely produce an emotional response such as fear or aggression.
  • Why might someone feel vengeful?
    Someone might feel vengeful due to experiencing intense negative emotions such as anger.
  • What characterizes the 'low road' neural pathway to emotions?
    The 'low road' is a fast, automatic pathway that processes emotional stimuli quickly, often through the amygdala.
  • Why do people express emotions that they see?
    People often mimic others' emotions due to social and biological influences, such as emotional contagion.
  • Which of the following emotions has a neutral valence?
    An emotion with neutral valence would be one that is neither pleasant nor unpleasant, such as neutrality or indifference.
  • What is a common trigger for infant anger?
    A common trigger for infant anger is frustration or unmet needs.
  • Which of the following is an example of empathy?
    Understanding and sharing another person's feelings is an example of empathy.
  • Which of the following is a basic emotion expressed by six-month-old babies?
    Anger is a basic emotion expressed by six-month-old babies.
  • Which represents a statement of self-esteem?
    'I feel good about myself' is a statement of self-esteem.
  • Which of the following is an example of a secondary emotion?
    Pride is an example of a secondary emotion.
  • How could the way you express emotions affect your social health?
    Expressing emotions appropriately can improve relationships and social interactions.
  • Which of the following involves stating an observation or recognition of a patient's feeling?
    Empathy involves recognizing and acknowledging a patient's feelings.
  • Which emotion type develops in the first six months of life and is also present in animals?
    Basic emotions develop in the first six months and are present in animals.
  • Which dimensions of emotional intelligence constitute personal competence?
    Personal competence includes self-awareness and self-regulation.
  • How could emotional sermons make people more interested in religion?
    Emotional sermons can engage listeners by evoking strong feelings, making the message more memorable and persuasive.
  • Which word is an antonym for 'joyful'?
    Unhappy is an antonym for 'joyful.'
  • Regarding emotional regulation, what is important to understand?
    Emotional regulation involves managing and modifying emotional responses to achieve desired outcomes.
  • Which emotion is a particularly unhealthy focus of rumination?
    Rumination on sadness or anger can be particularly unhealthy.
  • LeDoux's work on the physiology involving emotions has focused on what part of the brain?
    LeDoux's work has focused on the amygdala.
  • Which of the following provides an example of how your own inner voice can influence self-esteem?
    Positive self-talk can enhance self-esteem, while negative self-talk can lower it.
  • Nonverbal communication and body language are elements of which component of emotions?
    They are elements of the behavioral expression component of emotions.
  • What is approaching another person with a feeling of esteem or regard called?
    Approaching another person with esteem or regard is called respect.
  • Which of the following statements is false concerning emotional health?
    It is false to say that emotional health means never experiencing negative emotions.
  • How do states of mind differ from feelings?
    States of mind, such as moods, are longer-lasting and less intense than feelings, which are brief and intense emotional responses.
  • What does David's expression suggest if he is smiling?
    If David is smiling, his expression suggests a positive emotion such as happiness.
  • Which of the following is true about emotional abuse?
    Emotional abuse can negatively impact a person's emotional well-being and self-esteem.
  • Why does emotional hijacking occur?
    Emotional hijacking occurs when intense emotions override rational thinking, often due to rapid processing in the amygdala.
  • Are humans good or bad at recognizing emotions in other people?
    Humans are generally good at recognizing basic emotions in others, especially through facial expressions.