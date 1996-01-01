Emotion quiz #4 Flashcards
Which of the following is a physical response to music?A physical response to music can include changes in heart rate or arousal.Which of the following are some of the social benefits of feeling and expressing guilt?Expressing guilt can promote social harmony and repair relationships.Which of the following statements accurately describes how social media affects adolescents' moods?Social media can amplify emotional experiences and influence adolescents' moods.Moods can typically be categorized along which general dimensions?Moods can be categorized along the dimensions of valence (pleasantness) and arousal (activation).Which of the following describes an unhealthful way to deal with emotions?Suppressing or ignoring emotions is an unhealthful way to deal with them.Which of the following scenarios are examples of emotions that serve a broaden-and-build function?Experiencing positive emotions that encourage exploration and social connection serves a broaden-and-build function.Which of the following are benefits of high emotional intelligence?Benefits include better emotional regulation, improved relationships, and effective communication.Which of the following are true with regard to smiling?Smiling can enhance positive emotions and is recognized as a sign of happiness in most cultures.Which term refers to the ability to monitor and use emotions to guide thinking and actions?Emotional intelligence refers to this ability.Which statement would most likely improve a person's mood and attitude?Expressing gratitude or focusing on positive experiences can improve mood and attitude.Which statement is true about dopamine?Dopamine is associated with motivation and the feeling of wanting something.Which of the following statements regarding emotions and middle childhood is true?Children in middle childhood develop more complex emotional understanding and regulation.How might a child feel when a parent loses self-control and screams?A child may feel scared, anxious, or upset.Which of the following is not true about expressing emotion?It is not true that expressing emotion is always appropriate in every situation.Which of the following is an example of emotion-focused coping?Seeking social support to manage feelings is an example of emotion-focused coping.Which of the following is true about empathy?Empathy involves recognizing and understanding the emotions of others.Which of the following best illustrates the adaptive value of emotion?Emotions help individuals respond quickly to environmental challenges and opportunities.Which of the following is an accurate feeling statement?'I feel upset when plans change unexpectedly' is an accurate feeling statement.What type of listening consists of understanding another person's feelings or point of view?Empathic listening consists of understanding another person's feelings or point of view.What are schadenfreude?Schadenfreude is the experience of pleasure at another person's misfortune.Which is not a positive way to express an emotion?Yelling or acting aggressively is not a positive way to express emotion.Hostility is an outward expression of which emotion?Hostility is an outward expression of anger.How is fear distinct from anxiety?Fear is a response to a specific, identifiable threat, while anxiety is a more diffuse, generalized feeling without a clear cause.What is a sign of a person paying attention?Maintaining eye contact and responsive body language are signs of paying attention.How can emotions help with thinking?Emotions can guide decision-making and prioritize attention to important stimuli.An intense positive mood is characterized by which two feelings?An intense positive mood is characterized by high arousal and positive valence.How does guaranteeing your service make your client feel?Guaranteeing your service can make your client feel secure and confident.Which emotion is already apparent in a newborn?Basic emotions such as distress or excitement are apparent in newborns.Which of the following is true of emotions?Emotions are brief, intense, and occur in response to specific stimuli.What is the best description of emotional labor?Emotional labor is the process of managing emotions to fulfill the emotional requirements of a job or role.Which of the following is the best example of emotional support?Listening and providing comfort to someone in distress is an example of emotional support.What kinds of emotions tend to travel faster and farther within an organization?High-arousal emotions, such as excitement or anger, tend to spread quickly within an organization.Which two features distinguish debilitative from facilitative emotions?Debilitative emotions hinder functioning, while facilitative emotions enhance functioning; intensity and duration are distinguishing features.Loud vocalization is most likely to convey which of the following?Loud vocalization is likely to convey high arousal emotions such as anger or excitement.Which of the following individuals is not expressing a basic emotion?An individual expressing pride is not expressing a basic emotion.Which statement best exemplifies the concept of self-esteem?'I believe in my abilities and value myself' exemplifies self-esteem.Which of the following claims about facial expressions of emotion is false?It is false to claim that facial expressions of emotion are completely different across cultures.Which statement best describes the level of happiness experienced by people?Happiness levels vary among individuals and are influenced by subjective well-being.Which statement best expresses the relationship between emotional regulation and emotional control?Emotional regulation involves managing emotional responses, while emotional control refers to suppressing or inhibiting emotions.Which effect on the body is least likely when a person gets angry?A decrease in heart rate is least likely when a person gets angry.