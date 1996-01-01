Emotion quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Emotion quiz #4

Emotion quiz #4
  • Which of the following is a physical response to music?
    A physical response to music can include changes in heart rate or arousal.
  • Which of the following are some of the social benefits of feeling and expressing guilt?
    Expressing guilt can promote social harmony and repair relationships.
  • Which of the following statements accurately describes how social media affects adolescents' moods?
    Social media can amplify emotional experiences and influence adolescents' moods.
  • Moods can typically be categorized along which general dimensions?
    Moods can be categorized along the dimensions of valence (pleasantness) and arousal (activation).
  • Which of the following describes an unhealthful way to deal with emotions?
    Suppressing or ignoring emotions is an unhealthful way to deal with them.
  • Which of the following scenarios are examples of emotions that serve a broaden-and-build function?
    Experiencing positive emotions that encourage exploration and social connection serves a broaden-and-build function.
  • Which of the following are benefits of high emotional intelligence?
    Benefits include better emotional regulation, improved relationships, and effective communication.
  • Which of the following are true with regard to smiling?
    Smiling can enhance positive emotions and is recognized as a sign of happiness in most cultures.
  • Which term refers to the ability to monitor and use emotions to guide thinking and actions?
    Emotional intelligence refers to this ability.
  • Which statement would most likely improve a person's mood and attitude?
    Expressing gratitude or focusing on positive experiences can improve mood and attitude.
  • Which statement is true about dopamine?
    Dopamine is associated with motivation and the feeling of wanting something.
  • Which of the following statements regarding emotions and middle childhood is true?
    Children in middle childhood develop more complex emotional understanding and regulation.
  • How might a child feel when a parent loses self-control and screams?
    A child may feel scared, anxious, or upset.
  • Which of the following is not true about expressing emotion?
    It is not true that expressing emotion is always appropriate in every situation.
  • Which of the following is an example of emotion-focused coping?
    Seeking social support to manage feelings is an example of emotion-focused coping.
  • Which of the following is true about empathy?
    Empathy involves recognizing and understanding the emotions of others.
  • Which of the following best illustrates the adaptive value of emotion?
    Emotions help individuals respond quickly to environmental challenges and opportunities.
  • Which of the following is an accurate feeling statement?
    'I feel upset when plans change unexpectedly' is an accurate feeling statement.
  • What type of listening consists of understanding another person's feelings or point of view?
    Empathic listening consists of understanding another person's feelings or point of view.
  • What are schadenfreude?
    Schadenfreude is the experience of pleasure at another person's misfortune.
  • Which is not a positive way to express an emotion?
    Yelling or acting aggressively is not a positive way to express emotion.
  • Hostility is an outward expression of which emotion?
    Hostility is an outward expression of anger.
  • How is fear distinct from anxiety?
    Fear is a response to a specific, identifiable threat, while anxiety is a more diffuse, generalized feeling without a clear cause.
  • What is a sign of a person paying attention?
    Maintaining eye contact and responsive body language are signs of paying attention.
  • How can emotions help with thinking?
    Emotions can guide decision-making and prioritize attention to important stimuli.
  • An intense positive mood is characterized by which two feelings?
    An intense positive mood is characterized by high arousal and positive valence.
  • How does guaranteeing your service make your client feel?
    Guaranteeing your service can make your client feel secure and confident.
  • Which emotion is already apparent in a newborn?
    Basic emotions such as distress or excitement are apparent in newborns.
  • Which of the following is true of emotions?
    Emotions are brief, intense, and occur in response to specific stimuli.
  • What is the best description of emotional labor?
    Emotional labor is the process of managing emotions to fulfill the emotional requirements of a job or role.
  • Which of the following is the best example of emotional support?
    Listening and providing comfort to someone in distress is an example of emotional support.
  • What kinds of emotions tend to travel faster and farther within an organization?
    High-arousal emotions, such as excitement or anger, tend to spread quickly within an organization.
  • Which two features distinguish debilitative from facilitative emotions?
    Debilitative emotions hinder functioning, while facilitative emotions enhance functioning; intensity and duration are distinguishing features.
  • Loud vocalization is most likely to convey which of the following?
    Loud vocalization is likely to convey high arousal emotions such as anger or excitement.
  • Which of the following individuals is not expressing a basic emotion?
    An individual expressing pride is not expressing a basic emotion.
  • Which statement best exemplifies the concept of self-esteem?
    'I believe in my abilities and value myself' exemplifies self-esteem.
  • Which of the following claims about facial expressions of emotion is false?
    It is false to claim that facial expressions of emotion are completely different across cultures.
  • Which statement best describes the level of happiness experienced by people?
    Happiness levels vary among individuals and are influenced by subjective well-being.
  • Which statement best expresses the relationship between emotional regulation and emotional control?
    Emotional regulation involves managing emotional responses, while emotional control refers to suppressing or inhibiting emotions.
  • Which effect on the body is least likely when a person gets angry?
    A decrease in heart rate is least likely when a person gets angry.