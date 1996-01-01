Emotion quiz #5 Flashcards
What is the ability to show awareness of another person's thoughts and feelings called?This ability is called empathy.What is a person's feeling of oneness with the emotional state of another person called?This is called empathy.Depression is a stage of grieving in which what occurs?Depression is a stage of grieving characterized by feelings of sadness and low arousal.The ability to understand and enter into the feelings of another is called what?It is called empathy.The feeling component of attitudes is referred to as what?The feeling component of attitudes is referred to as affect.When memories are connected to specific, vivid events, what are they called?They are called flashbulb memories.Which of the following expressions best describes the idea of empathy?'I understand how you feel' best describes empathy.What type of emotions are surprise, interest, joy, anger, sadness, and fear?These are basic emotions.What is defined as the ability to discern another's inner psychological state?This is called empathy.Feelings of liking for others, with positive thoughts and actions toward them, are called what?These are called affection or positive regard.Which type of emotions is most likely to be observed in infancy?Basic emotions are most likely to be observed in infancy.Why do emotions such as anger or fear slow digestion?Anger or fear activate the body's fight-or-flight response, diverting energy away from digestion.Emotional intelligence has been shown to have what effect?Emotional intelligence improves emotional regulation, relationships, and well-being.Anger is usually what type of emotion?Anger is usually a basic emotion with high arousal and negative valence.Complex emotions differ from basic emotions in what way?Complex emotions require some understanding of self and others, while basic emotions do not.Which emotion type develops at some point after the first 18 months of life?Complex emotions develop after the first 18 months.Feelings of hostility, destructiveness, anger, rage, and hatred are associated with which emotion?They are associated with anger.The emotion of fear is usually characterized by what?Fear is usually characterized by high arousal and negative valence.A child who says her teddy bear feels sad is showing which of the following?The child is showing empathy or emotional projection.Expressions that reflect an emotional state are called what?They are called emotional expressions.Who is most likely exhibiting a complex emotion?A person feeling pride or guilt is exhibiting a complex emotion.Emotions are a mix of which components?Emotions are a mix of physiological changes, cognitive appraisals, and behavioral expressions.Emotion, motivation, olfaction, behavior, and memory in humans are mediated by which system?They are mediated by the limbic system.Which of these is a primary emotion according to Michael Lewis?Anger is a primary emotion according to Michael Lewis.What emotion would an infant younger than 6 months be unlikely to experience?An infant younger than 6 months would be unlikely to experience complex emotions such as pride.Emotion-focused coping involves an attempt to do what?It involves managing emotional responses to stress.Which of the following is true about emotion in late adulthood?Emotional experiences may become more stable and regulated in late adulthood.Provide an example of how mental and emotional health can affect behavior.Good emotional health can lead to positive social interactions, while poor emotional health can result in withdrawal or aggression.What is a type of appeal that tries to make readers feel something?An emotional appeal tries to make readers feel something.Mood is the ________ created by a text.Mood is the emotion created by a text.The description of the intensity of a behavior is a part of what?It is a part of the arousal dimension of emotion.Damage to the amygdala can lead to what?Damage to the amygdala can lead to alterations in emotional responses.Feelings of sadness are associated with what level of arousal?Sadness is associated with low arousal.Everyone will experience most emotions at some point in their life. True or false?True.Managing your emotions can help you in what way?Managing your emotions can help you maintain well-being and improve relationships.Our emotions, such as anger, love, and fear, are reactions of what?They are reactions of the mind and body.Emotional intelligence reflects the ability to do what?It reflects the ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions.Learning how to cope with losses will develop what aspect of health?It will develop emotional health.Being empathetic includes what?Being empathetic includes recognizing and understanding others' emotions.If you suggest that smiling can make someone feel happier, then you believe in what?You believe in the facial feedback hypothesis.