Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Emotion quiz #6 Flashcards

Emotion quiz #6
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What you can see of a person's response to the environment is called what?
    It is called behavioral expression.
  • Emotions are reactions triggered by what?
    Emotions are triggered by events or thoughts.
  • The key to contentment is gratitude. True or false?
    True.
  • Think of the amygdala as the screaming what?
    The amygdala can be thought of as the screaming center of the brain for emotion.
  • The use of encouraging body language might include what?
    It might include smiling, nodding, and open posture.
  • A group of responses with the same function is called what?
    It is called an emotion or emotional response.
  • What level of human behavior involves our feelings of importance?
    Emotional level involves our feelings of importance.
  • A person who is influenced by a strong emotion may do what?
    They may act impulsively or experience intense physiological changes.
  • The functional system that processes emotions and allows us to experience them is called what?
    It is called the limbic system.
  • Emotional responses are regulated in which part of the brain?
    They are regulated in the limbic system, including the amygdala.
  • Emotions are controlled primarily by what?
    Emotions are controlled primarily by the brain, especially the limbic system.
  • Knowing your feelings in the moment is referred to as what?
    It is referred to as self-awareness.
  • Is the experience that represents the inner, mental life?
    Emotion is the experience that represents the inner, mental life.
  • Varying the tone of your voice when speaking is called what?
    It is called vocal expression or prosody.
  • We tend to feel cheerful around happy people and sad around depressed people. What does this illustrate?
    This illustrates emotional contagion.
  • Emotions influence driving because they do what?
    Emotions influence driving by affecting attention, decision-making, and reaction time.
  • This is the emotional feelings and associations that go beyond the dictionary definition of a word.
    This is called connotation.
  • The more complex your emotions are, what happens?
    The more complex your emotions are, the more cognitive processing is involved.
  • The view that human emotions are universal has been supported by studies of what?
    It has been supported by studies of facial expressions across cultures.
  • Having good friends can improve your happiness, which can in turn do what?
    It can improve your overall well-being.
  • Those with good emotional health do what?
    They express emotions appropriately and maintain positive relationships.
  • Describe a situation in which a person's voice would communicate emotion.
    A raised voice during an argument communicates anger.
  • The facial expressions associated with particular emotions are what?
    They are universal across cultures for basic emotions.
  • Aiding in emotional processing and arousal functions are functions of what?
    They are functions of the limbic system.
  • Recognizing and understanding the emotions of others is a component of what?
    It is a component of emotional intelligence.
  • What is a feeling of anticipated distress, danger, or hurt?
    This feeling is called anxiety or fear.
  • Procrastinators can develop feelings of what?
    Procrastinators can develop feelings of guilt.
  • What is the impact of the words 'quiet and contemplative'?
    They create a calm and thoughtful mood.
  • Managing your emotions can help you do what?
    It can help you maintain well-being and improve relationships.
  • How do you appear when your words and facial expression match?
    You appear genuine and trustworthy.
  • The neurotransmitter that is primarily associated with the feeling of wanting something is what?
    Dopamine is associated with the feeling of wanting something.
  • How does fear drive action?
    Fear increases arousal and motivates avoidance or protective behaviors.
  • How does the brain influence your emotions, thoughts, and values?
    The brain integrates physiological, cognitive, and behavioral processes to shape emotions, thoughts, and values.
  • What is the author's attitude toward the subject of a text called?
    It is called tone.
  • Which of the following is the most accurate statement about affective forecasting?
    Affective forecasting refers to predicting one's future emotional states, which is often inaccurate.
  • How many primary emotions do infants experience?
    Infants experience several primary emotions, such as anger, sadness, and excitement.
  • Which of the following is not an element of emotional intelligence?
    Mathematical reasoning is not an element of emotional intelligence.
  • Which dimension of wellness includes optimism, trust, and self-confidence?
    The emotional dimension of wellness includes these traits.
  • Which of the following are indicators of a healthy level of emotional intelligence?
    Indicators include self-awareness, emotional regulation, and empathy.
  • Body language and facial expression are examples of which component of emotion?
    They are examples of behavioral expression.