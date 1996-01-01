Skip to main content
Emotion quiz #7 Flashcards

Emotion quiz #7
  • Why do psychoactive drugs make people feel good?
    They alter neurotransmitter activity, affecting mood and emotional states.
  • Awareness and arousal are two components of what?
    They are components of emotional experience.
  • The mental or emotional condition with respect to cheerfulness or confidence is called what?
    It is called mood.
  • Pride and relief are two emotions that are associated with what?
    They are associated with achieving or failing to achieve goals.
  • Rules are sociocultural standards that determine what about emotions?
    They determine when, where, and how emotions should be expressed.
  • Depressed people tend to have fewer receptors of which neurotransmitters?
    They tend to have fewer receptors for serotonin and dopamine.
  • Subjective well-being includes one's assessment of all of the following except what?
    It does not include objective measures such as income.
  • A social smile differs from a reflexive smile in what way?
    A social smile is a response to social interaction, while a reflexive smile is automatic.
  • A person with high emotional intelligence will usually do what?
    They will recognize, understand, and manage emotions effectively.
  • The key to a successful emotional advertising appeal is to do what?
    It is to use emotion to connect with the audience and influence behavior.
  • Expression of our emotions is controlled by what?
    It is controlled by the brain, especially the limbic system.