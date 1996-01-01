Emotion quiz #7 Flashcards
Why do psychoactive drugs make people feel good?They alter neurotransmitter activity, affecting mood and emotional states.Awareness and arousal are two components of what?They are components of emotional experience.The mental or emotional condition with respect to cheerfulness or confidence is called what?It is called mood.Pride and relief are two emotions that are associated with what?They are associated with achieving or failing to achieve goals.Rules are sociocultural standards that determine what about emotions?They determine when, where, and how emotions should be expressed.Depressed people tend to have fewer receptors of which neurotransmitters?They tend to have fewer receptors for serotonin and dopamine.Subjective well-being includes one's assessment of all of the following except what?It does not include objective measures such as income.A social smile differs from a reflexive smile in what way?A social smile is a response to social interaction, while a reflexive smile is automatic.A person with high emotional intelligence will usually do what?They will recognize, understand, and manage emotions effectively.The key to a successful emotional advertising appeal is to do what?It is to use emotion to connect with the audience and influence behavior.Expression of our emotions is controlled by what?It is controlled by the brain, especially the limbic system.