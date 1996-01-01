Sleep quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Sleep quiz #3
  • Sleep takes up about what portion of our lives?
    Sleep takes up about one-third of our lives.
  • What is chronic sleep debt most likely to promote?
    Chronic sleep debt is most likely to promote health problems and impaired cognitive function.
  • What is circadian rhythm fatigue a result of?
    Circadian rhythm fatigue results from disruptions to the normal sleep-wake cycle, such as shift work or jet lag.
  • Sleepwalking occurs in which stage of sleep, and nightmares occur in which stage?
    Sleepwalking occurs in deep non-REM sleep (stages 3 and 4), while nightmares occur during REM sleep.
  • What do you call a person who responds but is not fully awake?
    A person who responds but is not fully awake is in a state of partial arousal or sleep inertia.
  • The brain waves associated with REM sleep are most similar to those of which state?
    The brain waves of REM sleep are most similar to those of wakefulness (beta waves).
  • Is recovery sleep necessary when sleep is put off for a while?
    Yes, recovery sleep is necessary to restore normal functioning after sleep deprivation.
  • As the sleep cycles continue, does the proportion of REM sleep in each cycle decrease?
    No, the proportion of REM sleep increases in each cycle as the night progresses.
  • Is getting enough rest essential for performing to one's potential?
    Yes, getting enough rest is essential for optimal performance.
  • Do most dreams reported in studies tend to be positive?
    No, dream content varies, but not all dreams are positive; many are neutral or negative.
  • At what time is the body most susceptible to sleep?
    The body is most susceptible to sleep during the night, when melatonin levels are highest and the circadian rhythm signals sleep.
  • Sleeping is an effect of what, and what may cause a person to wake up?
    Sleeping is an effect of melatonin and circadian rhythm, while agitation or external stimuli may cause a person to wake up.
  • Sleep plays a large role in many health problems, including which of the following?
    Sleep plays a role in health problems such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, and mental health disorders.
  • What is the most common change in sleep patterns of adults during middle age?
    The most common change is a decrease in deep non-REM sleep and more frequent awakenings.
  • Which of the following is false regarding sleep for older adults?
    It is false that older adults need significantly less sleep; their sleep may be more fragmented, but total need does not decrease drastically.
  • According to various theories, what are the purposes of sleep?
    Purposes of sleep include restoration, memory consolidation, and adaptive protection.
  • What type of sleep is dreamless and associated with decreased blood pressure and respiratory rate?
    Deep non-REM sleep (stages 3 and 4) is dreamless and associated with decreased blood pressure and respiratory rate.
  • Which neurodegenerative disease is associated with abnormal sleep?
    Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease are associated with abnormal sleep patterns.
  • The sleep cycle is an example of what type of rhythm?
    The sleep cycle is an example of a circadian rhythm.
  • What is sleep debt the result of?
    Sleep debt is the result of not getting enough sleep over a period of time.
  • What is a true statement about REM sleep in infancy?
    Infants spend a larger proportion of their sleep in REM compared to adults.