Sleep quiz #3 Flashcards

Sleep quiz #3
Sleep quiz #3
Sleep takes up about what portion of our lives?
Sleep takes up about what portion of our lives?
Sleep takes up about one-third of our lives.
Terms in this set (21)
Sleep takes up about what portion of our lives?
Sleep takes up about one-third of our lives.
What is chronic sleep debt most likely to promote?
Chronic sleep debt is most likely to promote health problems and impaired cognitive function.
What is circadian rhythm fatigue a result of?
Circadian rhythm fatigue results from disruptions to the normal sleep-wake cycle, such as shift work or jet lag.
Sleepwalking occurs in which stage of sleep, and nightmares occur in which stage?
Sleepwalking occurs in deep non-REM sleep (stages 3 and 4), while nightmares occur during REM sleep.
What do you call a person who responds but is not fully awake?
A person who responds but is not fully awake is in a state of partial arousal or sleep inertia.
The brain waves associated with REM sleep are most similar to those of which state?
The brain waves of REM sleep are most similar to those of wakefulness (beta waves).
Is recovery sleep necessary when sleep is put off for a while?
Yes, recovery sleep is necessary to restore normal functioning after sleep deprivation.
As the sleep cycles continue, does the proportion of REM sleep in each cycle decrease?
No, the proportion of REM sleep increases in each cycle as the night progresses.
Is getting enough rest essential for performing to one's potential?
Yes, getting enough rest is essential for optimal performance.
Do most dreams reported in studies tend to be positive?
No, dream content varies, but not all dreams are positive; many are neutral or negative.
At what time is the body most susceptible to sleep?
The body is most susceptible to sleep during the night, when melatonin levels are highest and the circadian rhythm signals sleep.
Sleeping is an effect of what, and what may cause a person to wake up?
Sleeping is an effect of melatonin and circadian rhythm, while agitation or external stimuli may cause a person to wake up.
Sleep plays a large role in many health problems, including which of the following?
Sleep plays a role in health problems such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, and mental health disorders.
What is the most common change in sleep patterns of adults during middle age?
The most common change is a decrease in deep non-REM sleep and more frequent awakenings.
Which of the following is false regarding sleep for older adults?
It is false that older adults need significantly less sleep; their sleep may be more fragmented, but total need does not decrease drastically.
According to various theories, what are the purposes of sleep?
Purposes of sleep include restoration, memory consolidation, and adaptive protection.
What type of sleep is dreamless and associated with decreased blood pressure and respiratory rate?
Deep non-REM sleep (stages 3 and 4) is dreamless and associated with decreased blood pressure and respiratory rate.
Which neurodegenerative disease is associated with abnormal sleep?
Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease are associated with abnormal sleep patterns.
The sleep cycle is an example of what type of rhythm?
The sleep cycle is an example of a circadian rhythm.
What is sleep debt the result of?
Sleep debt is the result of not getting enough sleep over a period of time.
What is a true statement about REM sleep in infancy?
Infants spend a larger proportion of their sleep in REM compared to adults.