Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Social Psychology quiz #3 Flashcards

Social Psychology quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is an outcome of asking for help in the workplace?
    Asking for help can foster collaboration and improve problem-solving.
  • What are some social and psychological benefits of participating in team sports for kids?
    Benefits include improved social skills, teamwork, and self-esteem.
  • Identify at least three body language messages that project a positive attitude.
    Smiling, maintaining eye contact, and open posture project a positive attitude.
  • Which action best describes reciprocity between peers?
    Reciprocity involves mutual exchange of favors or support.
  • Which scenario does not involve feelings leading to conflict?
    A scenario where individuals communicate openly and resolve differences peacefully does not involve feelings leading to conflict.
  • What is the definition of social psychology?
    Social psychology is the study of how social factors influence individual and group behaviors.
  • Why is it important to focus on others’ needs when communicating online?
    Focusing on others' needs fosters positive relationships and effective communication.
  • How can two siblings who constantly argue best improve their communication?
    They can improve communication by actively listening and expressing empathy.
  • Which action will best help a relationship survive a conflict?
    Open communication and willingness to compromise help relationships survive conflict.
  • How can a participant in a group discussion be an effective speaker?
    Being clear, concise, and respectful of others' viewpoints makes a speaker effective.
  • What is a positive effect of social media on peer relationships?
    Social media can help maintain connections and foster social support.
  • Which factor makes it more likely that bullying will happen within a school community?
    Lack of supervision and weak social norms against bullying increase its likelihood.
  • In which scenario is someone using peer pressure based on a reasoning tactic?
    A scenario where someone persuades a peer to conform by providing logical arguments.
  • True or false? Face-saving is a principle of language.
    True. Face-saving is a principle in communication that involves maintaining one's dignity.
  • Which situation describes positive peer pressure?
    Positive peer pressure encourages healthy or constructive behaviors, such as studying together.
  • In which situation is peer pressure harder to resist because of the need for a quick decision?
    Peer pressure is harder to resist in situations requiring immediate action or response.
  • Which situation is most likely to cause peer conflict?
    Peer conflict is likely when individuals have opposing goals or values.
  • The just-world hypothesis would best explain which phenomenon?
    The just-world hypothesis explains the tendency to believe people get what they deserve.
  • Which gesture best conveys to a speaker that you are being attentive?
    Nodding and maintaining eye contact convey attentiveness.
  • Making real and authentic connections with people is known as what?
    This is known as building rapport.
  • When is a citizen's right to privacy more likely limited?
    Privacy may be limited in situations involving public safety or legal investigations.
  • Which is not an example of being aware of one’s communication with others?
    Ignoring others' reactions or feedback is not being aware of communication.
  • What statement describes peer pressure?
    Peer pressure is the influence exerted by peers to encourage conformity.
  • Which is not an effective way to resist unspoken peer pressure?
    Ignoring the situation without addressing it is not effective.
  • What guiding principle typically discourages people from arguing with strangers on social media?
    Respect for others and valuing diverse perspectives discourages online arguments.
  • Which is not a form of social influence?
    Personal preferences not shaped by others are not a form of social influence.
  • Which skill can best help a person achieve social health?
    Effective communication and empathy help achieve social health.
  • Which nonverbal cue can be used to convey confidence and competence to your interviewer?
    Maintaining eye contact and upright posture convey confidence.
  • Which scenario would least likely change an individual's behavior?
    A scenario with little or no social influence is least likely to change behavior.
  • Which listening response enhances psychological well-being?
    Active listening and empathetic responses enhance psychological well-being.
  • With which statement would social learning theorists agree?
    Social learning theorists agree that behavior is learned through observation and imitation.
  • What is an example of a social trend?
    A social trend is a widespread change in behavior, such as increased use of social media.
  • What is a sign of listening attentively?
    Signs include nodding, eye contact, and responsive feedback.
  • What is an example of task-oriented leader behavior?
    Setting clear goals and organizing group activities are task-oriented behaviors.
  • Which quadrant of the Johari window represents information unknown to both you and others?
    The 'unknown' quadrant contains information unknown to both self and others.
  • What is true about informational social influence?
    Informational social influence occurs when people look to others for guidance in uncertain situations.
  • Jedidiah is too scared to look at his audience members while speaking. What should he do?
    Jedidiah should practice making eye contact to build confidence and engage his audience.
  • What is the best approach when discussing a sensitive topic?
    Use empathy, active listening, and respect when discussing sensitive topics.
  • Which scenario best demonstrates companionship support?
    Companionship support is shown when friends spend time together to provide emotional comfort.
  • What did Solomon Asch's experiments demonstrate?
    Asch's experiments demonstrated the power of social influence on conformity.