Social Psychology quiz #3 Flashcards

What is an outcome of asking for help in the workplace?Asking for help can foster collaboration and improve problem-solving.What are some social and psychological benefits of participating in team sports for kids?Benefits include improved social skills, teamwork, and self-esteem.Identify at least three body language messages that project a positive attitude.Smiling, maintaining eye contact, and open posture project a positive attitude.Which action best describes reciprocity between peers?Reciprocity involves mutual exchange of favors or support.Which scenario does not involve feelings leading to conflict?A scenario where individuals communicate openly and resolve differences peacefully does not involve feelings leading to conflict.What is the definition of social psychology?Social psychology is the study of how social factors influence individual and group behaviors.Why is it important to focus on others’ needs when communicating online?Focusing on others' needs fosters positive relationships and effective communication.How can two siblings who constantly argue best improve their communication?They can improve communication by actively listening and expressing empathy.Which action will best help a relationship survive a conflict?Open communication and willingness to compromise help relationships survive conflict.How can a participant in a group discussion be an effective speaker?Being clear, concise, and respectful of others' viewpoints makes a speaker effective.What is a positive effect of social media on peer relationships?Social media can help maintain connections and foster social support.Which factor makes it more likely that bullying will happen within a school community?Lack of supervision and weak social norms against bullying increase its likelihood.In which scenario is someone using peer pressure based on a reasoning tactic?A scenario where someone persuades a peer to conform by providing logical arguments.True or false? Face-saving is a principle of language.True. Face-saving is a principle in communication that involves maintaining one's dignity.Which situation describes positive peer pressure?Positive peer pressure encourages healthy or constructive behaviors, such as studying together.In which situation is peer pressure harder to resist because of the need for a quick decision?Peer pressure is harder to resist in situations requiring immediate action or response.Which situation is most likely to cause peer conflict?Peer conflict is likely when individuals have opposing goals or values.The just-world hypothesis would best explain which phenomenon?The just-world hypothesis explains the tendency to believe people get what they deserve.Which gesture best conveys to a speaker that you are being attentive?Nodding and maintaining eye contact convey attentiveness.Making real and authentic connections with people is known as what?This is known as building rapport.When is a citizen's right to privacy more likely limited?Privacy may be limited in situations involving public safety or legal investigations.Which is not an example of being aware of one’s communication with others?Ignoring others' reactions or feedback is not being aware of communication.What statement describes peer pressure?Peer pressure is the influence exerted by peers to encourage conformity.Which is not an effective way to resist unspoken peer pressure?Ignoring the situation without addressing it is not effective.What guiding principle typically discourages people from arguing with strangers on social media?Respect for others and valuing diverse perspectives discourages online arguments.Which is not a form of social influence?Personal preferences not shaped by others are not a form of social influence.Which skill can best help a person achieve social health?Effective communication and empathy help achieve social health.Which nonverbal cue can be used to convey confidence and competence to your interviewer?Maintaining eye contact and upright posture convey confidence.Which scenario would least likely change an individual's behavior?A scenario with little or no social influence is least likely to change behavior.Which listening response enhances psychological well-being?Active listening and empathetic responses enhance psychological well-being.With which statement would social learning theorists agree?Social learning theorists agree that behavior is learned through observation and imitation.What is an example of a social trend?A social trend is a widespread change in behavior, such as increased use of social media.What is a sign of listening attentively?Signs include nodding, eye contact, and responsive feedback.What is an example of task-oriented leader behavior?Setting clear goals and organizing group activities are task-oriented behaviors.Which quadrant of the Johari window represents information unknown to both you and others?The 'unknown' quadrant contains information unknown to both self and others.What is true about informational social influence?Informational social influence occurs when people look to others for guidance in uncertain situations.Jedidiah is too scared to look at his audience members while speaking. What should he do?Jedidiah should practice making eye contact to build confidence and engage his audience.What is the best approach when discussing a sensitive topic?Use empathy, active listening, and respect when discussing sensitive topics.Which scenario best demonstrates companionship support?Companionship support is shown when friends spend time together to provide emotional comfort.What did Solomon Asch's experiments demonstrate?Asch's experiments demonstrated the power of social influence on conformity.