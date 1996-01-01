Social Psychology quiz #4 Flashcards
Social Psychology quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
In which scenario are students helping each other remember information by paraphrasing?Students paraphrasing information for each other are engaging in collaborative learning.What is one reason that social media increases the risk for HIPAA violations?Social media can lead to accidental sharing of private information.Which specific attribute of a team player helps remove ambiguity from tasks?Clear communication helps remove ambiguity from tasks.Which familiar saying is best supported by social psychological research?'Birds of a feather flock together' is supported by research on group dynamics.Which action is most likely diffusion of responsibility?Diffusion of responsibility occurs when individuals in a group feel less personal accountability.Which word is not a category of societal norms: emotions, lifestyles, behaviors, attitudes?Emotions are not typically considered a category of societal norms.What is a strong external influence on a person’s behavior and attitudes about alcohol?Peer pressure and social norms are strong external influences.What is true of the looking-glass self?The looking-glass self is the idea that individuals form their self-concept based on how they believe others perceive them.Which is not related to verbal communication?Gestures and facial expressions are not verbal communication.The way communication is perceived is mostly influenced by what?Communication is influenced by social context and nonverbal cues.Which person is more likely to be a susceptible follower?A person with low self-esteem or strong need for acceptance is more likely to be a susceptible follower.Which statement is a roadblock to communication?Interrupting or dismissing others' viewpoints is a roadblock to communication.Which peer pressure technique involves insulting a peer?Negative peer pressure may involve insults to coerce conformity.Social support is best described by which statement?Social support is the assistance and comfort provided by others.Which concept refers to the tension among roles connected to a single status?Role strain refers to tension among roles within a single status.What will an empathic listener do when a friend is upset?An empathic listener will show understanding and provide emotional support.Which strategy works to involve the client when recommending products?Engaging the client in decision-making and considering their preferences involves them.What is best defined as the ability to establish meaningful relationships with others?This is called social competence.What can be defined as generally accepted behavior required in social relations?Norms are generally accepted behaviors in social relations.What do social scientists call others against whom you evaluate your own characteristics?These are called reference groups.What is netiquette?Netiquette is the practice of appropriate and respectful behavior online.What best describes rapport?Rapport is a harmonious relationship characterized by mutual trust and understanding.How does social context affect crime according to the broken windows theory?Broken windows theory suggests that visible signs of disorder encourage further crime.What are the two components involved when society labels an individual as deviant?The act itself and the societal reaction are the two components.What is an example of a social factor that may influence mental health?Social isolation or discrimination can influence mental health.What is true of group membership categories?Group membership categories influence identity and social interactions.What is an example of informational social influence?Following others' actions in an unfamiliar situation is informational social influence.Which is not an example of an affiliation behavior?Avoiding social interaction is not an affiliation behavior.What is the most accurate statement about group differences among students?Group differences among students can affect learning and social dynamics.What is the definition of social psychology?Social psychology is the study of how social factors influence individual and group behaviors.How do peer pressure and peer influence differ?Peer pressure is direct encouragement to conform, while peer influence is broader and can be indirect.Which phrase might a kinesthetic communicator use?A kinesthetic communicator might say, 'I feel that this is the right choice.'Which examples would be affected by social influences?Examples include voting behavior, consumer choices, and group conformity.Researchers have associated social cognitive deficits with which of the following?Social cognitive deficits are associated with difficulties in understanding social cues and interactions.What is true about nonverbal communication?Nonverbal communication conveys emotions and intentions without words.Which phrase defines 'social context' best?'Social context' refers to the environment and circumstances surrounding social interactions.Other employees acknowledging that a person has specialized knowledge is which kind of influence?This is expert power.What is one of the first signs that a relationship is deteriorating?Decreased communication is an early sign of relationship deterioration.What is true about the process of redlining?Redlining is a discriminatory practice that restricts access to services based on location.How well you are able to form connections with other people is referred to as what?This is called social competence.