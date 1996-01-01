Skip to main content
Social Psychology quiz #4 Flashcards

Social Psychology quiz #4
  • In which scenario are students helping each other remember information by paraphrasing?
    Students paraphrasing information for each other are engaging in collaborative learning.
  • What is one reason that social media increases the risk for HIPAA violations?
    Social media can lead to accidental sharing of private information.
  • Which specific attribute of a team player helps remove ambiguity from tasks?
    Clear communication helps remove ambiguity from tasks.
  • Which familiar saying is best supported by social psychological research?
    'Birds of a feather flock together' is supported by research on group dynamics.
  • Which action is most likely diffusion of responsibility?
    Diffusion of responsibility occurs when individuals in a group feel less personal accountability.
  • Which word is not a category of societal norms: emotions, lifestyles, behaviors, attitudes?
    Emotions are not typically considered a category of societal norms.
  • What is a strong external influence on a person’s behavior and attitudes about alcohol?
    Peer pressure and social norms are strong external influences.
  • What is true of the looking-glass self?
    The looking-glass self is the idea that individuals form their self-concept based on how they believe others perceive them.
  • Which is not related to verbal communication?
    Gestures and facial expressions are not verbal communication.
  • The way communication is perceived is mostly influenced by what?
    Communication is influenced by social context and nonverbal cues.
  • Which person is more likely to be a susceptible follower?
    A person with low self-esteem or strong need for acceptance is more likely to be a susceptible follower.
  • Which statement is a roadblock to communication?
    Interrupting or dismissing others' viewpoints is a roadblock to communication.
  • Which peer pressure technique involves insulting a peer?
    Negative peer pressure may involve insults to coerce conformity.
  • Social support is best described by which statement?
    Social support is the assistance and comfort provided by others.
  • Which concept refers to the tension among roles connected to a single status?
    Role strain refers to tension among roles within a single status.
  • What will an empathic listener do when a friend is upset?
    An empathic listener will show understanding and provide emotional support.
  • Which strategy works to involve the client when recommending products?
    Engaging the client in decision-making and considering their preferences involves them.
  • What is best defined as the ability to establish meaningful relationships with others?
    This is called social competence.
  • What can be defined as generally accepted behavior required in social relations?
    Norms are generally accepted behaviors in social relations.
  • What do social scientists call others against whom you evaluate your own characteristics?
    These are called reference groups.
  • What is netiquette?
    Netiquette is the practice of appropriate and respectful behavior online.
  • What best describes rapport?
    Rapport is a harmonious relationship characterized by mutual trust and understanding.
  • How does social context affect crime according to the broken windows theory?
    Broken windows theory suggests that visible signs of disorder encourage further crime.
  • What are the two components involved when society labels an individual as deviant?
    The act itself and the societal reaction are the two components.
  • What is an example of a social factor that may influence mental health?
    Social isolation or discrimination can influence mental health.
  • What is true of group membership categories?
    Group membership categories influence identity and social interactions.
  • What is an example of informational social influence?
    Following others' actions in an unfamiliar situation is informational social influence.
  • Which is not an example of an affiliation behavior?
    Avoiding social interaction is not an affiliation behavior.
  • What is the most accurate statement about group differences among students?
    Group differences among students can affect learning and social dynamics.
  • What is the definition of social psychology?
    Social psychology is the study of how social factors influence individual and group behaviors.
  • How do peer pressure and peer influence differ?
    Peer pressure is direct encouragement to conform, while peer influence is broader and can be indirect.
  • Which phrase might a kinesthetic communicator use?
    A kinesthetic communicator might say, 'I feel that this is the right choice.'
  • Which examples would be affected by social influences?
    Examples include voting behavior, consumer choices, and group conformity.
  • Researchers have associated social cognitive deficits with which of the following?
    Social cognitive deficits are associated with difficulties in understanding social cues and interactions.
  • What is true about nonverbal communication?
    Nonverbal communication conveys emotions and intentions without words.
  • Which phrase defines 'social context' best?
    'Social context' refers to the environment and circumstances surrounding social interactions.
  • Other employees acknowledging that a person has specialized knowledge is which kind of influence?
    This is expert power.
  • What is one of the first signs that a relationship is deteriorating?
    Decreased communication is an early sign of relationship deterioration.
  • What is true about the process of redlining?
    Redlining is a discriminatory practice that restricts access to services based on location.
  • How well you are able to form connections with other people is referred to as what?
    This is called social competence.