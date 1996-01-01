Social Psychology quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Social Psychology quiz #5

Social Psychology quiz #5
  • What is an example of negative nonverbal behavior?
    Avoiding eye contact or crossing arms are negative nonverbal behaviors.
  • What would be an example of the sociological imagination?
    Understanding how personal experiences are shaped by larger social forces is sociological imagination.
  • What does a functionalist consider when studying a phenomenon like the Occupy Wall Street movement?
    A functionalist considers the social functions and consequences of the movement.
  • Which three types of attention-getters are most effective?
    Effective attention-getters include stories, questions, and startling facts.
  • What did the results of the Stanford Prison Experiment demonstrate?
    The experiment demonstrated the powerful influence of social roles and authority on behavior.
  • What factor contributes to deindividuation?
    Anonymity in groups contributes to deindividuation.
  • Which element is not a key source of information in person perception?
    Irrelevant personal details are not key sources of information.
  • What are barriers to effective listening that managers often face?
    Barriers include distractions, prejudice, and lack of feedback.
  • What is the best way to deal with rumors or criticism in your social media community?
    Address rumors openly and provide accurate information.
  • What relationship outcome is likely for two people who are both disagreeable?
    Conflict and dissatisfaction are likely outcomes.
  • What is an example of informal socialization into a profession?
    Learning workplace norms from colleagues is informal socialization.
  • What peripheral cues do you usually monitor when someone is trying to influence you?
    Peripheral cues include tone of voice, body language, and appearance.
  • If Takira is speaking to an audience who is familiar with her, what is expected?
    Familiarity may lead to more relaxed and open communication.
  • What are elements of social capital?
    Elements include trust, reciprocity, and social networks.
  • What is true about social referencing?
    Social referencing involves looking to others to determine appropriate behavior.
  • What are helpful ways to deal with anger and conflict in a relationship?
    Helpful ways include open communication, empathy, and compromise.
  • Why would a salesperson use the Asch phenomenon in personal selling?
    A salesperson might use social influence to encourage conformity to group preferences.
  • How do media impact learning when they show people shaking hands to greet each other?
    Media can model social norms and influence behavior through observation.
  • What explains one barrier to cross-cultural relationships?
    Differences in norms and values can be barriers to cross-cultural relationships.
  • What is true about appropriate self-disclosure?
    Appropriate self-disclosure involves sharing relevant personal information in a respectful manner.
  • What social influences tend to make women less likely to reach leadership positions?
    Gender stereotypes and social norms can hinder women's advancement.
  • What are leading questions?
    Leading questions suggest a desired answer and can bias responses.
  • What is true about healthy employee-employer relationships?
    Healthy relationships are based on mutual respect and effective communication.
  • Which scenario illustrates the principle of social facilitation?
    Social facilitation occurs when performance improves in the presence of others.
  • What is a benefit of social networking?
    Social networking facilitates connections and information sharing.
  • What effect does the perception of ethical wrongdoing have on an organization?
    Perceived ethical wrongdoing can damage trust and morale.
  • What characterizes contemporary relationships among the unmarried?
    Contemporary relationships are often characterized by flexibility and diverse arrangements.
  • Which term refers to the assistance and comfort supplied by a network of caring individuals?
    This is called social support.
  • What is an important ethical concern within small groups?
    Maintaining confidentiality and respect are important ethical concerns.
  • How would a researcher test the foot-in-the-door phenomenon?
    A researcher would ask participants to agree to a small request, then a larger one, and measure compliance.
  • What might a person experiencing deindividuation do?
    They may act in ways they normally wouldn't due to reduced self-awareness in a group.
  • Social cognitive theory focuses on the interaction of individuals with their _____?
    Social cognitive theory focuses on the interaction of individuals with their social environment.
  • Studies have shown that a conflict-free work group tends to be a(n) ______ work group.
    A conflict-free work group tends to be less innovative and may lack critical evaluation.
  • Are older adults more likely to receive help than to provide help?
    Older adults are generally more likely to receive help due to age-related needs.
  • What should a person trying to develop higher self-esteem do when choosing friends?
    They should choose friends who are supportive and positive.
  • Which behavior is most closely associated with the foot-in-the-door phenomenon?
    Agreeing to a small request increases the likelihood of agreeing to a larger request.
  • What are group norms?
    Group norms are shared expectations about behavior within a group.
  • What is an accurate representation of the effect of social facilitation?
    Social facilitation leads to improved performance on simple tasks in the presence of others.
  • What is the process of simultaneously analyzing the behavior of individuals and groups?
    This is called social psychological analysis.
  • Who best demonstrates the concept of social loafing?
    A group member who exerts less effort than they would alone demonstrates social loafing.