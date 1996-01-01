Social Psychology quiz #5 Flashcards

What is an example of negative nonverbal behavior?Avoiding eye contact or crossing arms are negative nonverbal behaviors.What would be an example of the sociological imagination?Understanding how personal experiences are shaped by larger social forces is sociological imagination.What does a functionalist consider when studying a phenomenon like the Occupy Wall Street movement?A functionalist considers the social functions and consequences of the movement.Which three types of attention-getters are most effective?Effective attention-getters include stories, questions, and startling facts.What did the results of the Stanford Prison Experiment demonstrate?The experiment demonstrated the powerful influence of social roles and authority on behavior.What factor contributes to deindividuation?Anonymity in groups contributes to deindividuation.Which element is not a key source of information in person perception?Irrelevant personal details are not key sources of information.What are barriers to effective listening that managers often face?Barriers include distractions, prejudice, and lack of feedback.What is the best way to deal with rumors or criticism in your social media community?Address rumors openly and provide accurate information.What relationship outcome is likely for two people who are both disagreeable?Conflict and dissatisfaction are likely outcomes.What is an example of informal socialization into a profession?Learning workplace norms from colleagues is informal socialization.What peripheral cues do you usually monitor when someone is trying to influence you?Peripheral cues include tone of voice, body language, and appearance.If Takira is speaking to an audience who is familiar with her, what is expected?Familiarity may lead to more relaxed and open communication.What are elements of social capital?Elements include trust, reciprocity, and social networks.What is true about social referencing?Social referencing involves looking to others to determine appropriate behavior.What are helpful ways to deal with anger and conflict in a relationship?Helpful ways include open communication, empathy, and compromise.Why would a salesperson use the Asch phenomenon in personal selling?A salesperson might use social influence to encourage conformity to group preferences.How do media impact learning when they show people shaking hands to greet each other?Media can model social norms and influence behavior through observation.What explains one barrier to cross-cultural relationships?Differences in norms and values can be barriers to cross-cultural relationships.What is true about appropriate self-disclosure?Appropriate self-disclosure involves sharing relevant personal information in a respectful manner.What social influences tend to make women less likely to reach leadership positions?Gender stereotypes and social norms can hinder women's advancement.What are leading questions?Leading questions suggest a desired answer and can bias responses.What is true about healthy employee-employer relationships?Healthy relationships are based on mutual respect and effective communication.Which scenario illustrates the principle of social facilitation?Social facilitation occurs when performance improves in the presence of others.What is a benefit of social networking?Social networking facilitates connections and information sharing.What effect does the perception of ethical wrongdoing have on an organization?Perceived ethical wrongdoing can damage trust and morale.What characterizes contemporary relationships among the unmarried?Contemporary relationships are often characterized by flexibility and diverse arrangements.Which term refers to the assistance and comfort supplied by a network of caring individuals?This is called social support.What is an important ethical concern within small groups?Maintaining confidentiality and respect are important ethical concerns.How would a researcher test the foot-in-the-door phenomenon?A researcher would ask participants to agree to a small request, then a larger one, and measure compliance.What might a person experiencing deindividuation do?They may act in ways they normally wouldn't due to reduced self-awareness in a group.Social cognitive theory focuses on the interaction of individuals with their _____?Social cognitive theory focuses on the interaction of individuals with their social environment.Studies have shown that a conflict-free work group tends to be a(n) ______ work group.A conflict-free work group tends to be less innovative and may lack critical evaluation.Are older adults more likely to receive help than to provide help?Older adults are generally more likely to receive help due to age-related needs.What should a person trying to develop higher self-esteem do when choosing friends?They should choose friends who are supportive and positive.Which behavior is most closely associated with the foot-in-the-door phenomenon?Agreeing to a small request increases the likelihood of agreeing to a larger request.What are group norms?Group norms are shared expectations about behavior within a group.What is an accurate representation of the effect of social facilitation?Social facilitation leads to improved performance on simple tasks in the presence of others.What is the process of simultaneously analyzing the behavior of individuals and groups?This is called social psychological analysis.Who best demonstrates the concept of social loafing?A group member who exerts less effort than they would alone demonstrates social loafing.